Nebraska’s November Schedule Features Coaches Who Have Enjoyed Success Against the Huskers

Third of three parts.

Nebraska’s November opponents have this is common: experienced head coaches. And something else: Three of the four have dominated the Huskers.

Illinois’ Bret Bielema, Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz will be formidable foes when the gales of November — hat tip: Gordon Lightfoot — sweep across the Big Ten. The Huskers’ fourth opposing coach is Rutgers’ Greg Schiano, who continues to fight his uphill battle to move the Scarlet Knights into college football higher echelons.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule and Illinois coach Bret Bielema talk before a game at Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Nebraska’s November schedule is, uh, interesting with three road games. The one game in Lincoln is against Ohio State, which, as usual, is considered one of the favorites to win the national title. The Buckeyes were 12-2 last season.

Illinois and Iowa were 9-4 and probably were one key victory or two away from earning a spot in the College Football Playoff field last year.

If you believe, for now, that Indiana, Ohio State and Oregon are an echelon above Nebraska, then it’s the next tier of Big Ten teams that Nebraska needs to start winning its share of games against — and that has been a problem under Matt Rhule.

The Huskers are 1-9 under Rhule against Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, USC, Penn State and Washington. Nebraska is 0-7 the past two years. The one win was in 2023, Rhule’s first season, 20-7 at Illinois.

Rhule has a 2-5 record against his November opponents. He is only 2-10 in November games.

What’s at stake in November football

November college football is when teams finalize who they are and how they will be remembered. They try to put a stamp on what kind of team they are. Players want to finish the season strong — for their own competitive pride, to maintain their status on the team and, perhaps, to entice a future transfer portal employer. And the NFL Draft might beckon for some.

Depending on their caste status, some teams are striving to finish at least .500 and become bowl eligible. Other teams are trying for that final push to show they deserve to be in the College Football Playoff … or to win entry into their conference title games.

Others are trying to win their rivalry games, if that’s what the schedule dictates. For Nebraska, that means Iowa on Black Friday, this year in Iowa City. Getting ready for those wind chills at Kinnick Stadium?

Over the last two days, we analyzed the opposing coaches by month. Wednesday, we looked at September games; Thursday it was October games; and Friday it is November games.

(Earlier in the offseason, we looked at the quarterbacks Nebraska will face. Here are the September quarterbacks, October quarterbacks, and November quarterbacks.)

Illinois, Friday, Nov. 6, 7 p.m. CT

Where: Gies Memorial Stadium

Illinois coach Bret Bielema has enjoyed a 5-2 career record against Nebraska. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach: Bret BIelema

Career record: 124-84

Illini’s 2025 record: 9-4

Bielsma’s record vs. Nebraska: 5-2

Rhule’s record vs. Illinois: 1-1

Illinois thrived on a passing attack in 2025 led by Luke Altmyer, who is now with the Detroit Lions. Katin Houser, who has played at Michigan State and East Carolina, transferred to Champaign and is expected to keep Bielema’s offense ticking.

Rutgers, Nov. 14, TBA

Where: SHI Stadium

Coach: Greg Schiano

Career record: 99-108

Scarlet Knights’ 2025 record: 5-7

Schiano’s record vs. Nebraska: 0-3

Rhule’s record vs. Rutgers: 1-0

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano watches his team warm up at Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rutgers was only 5-7 last season, but with a home crowd behind it, and perhaps its final shot to become bowl eligible, beating Nebraska could be a season-defining game for the Scarlet Knights.

Ohio State, Nov. 21, TBA

Where: Memorial Stadium

Coach: Ryan Day

Career record: 82-12

Buckeyes’ 2025 record: 12-2

Day’s record vs. Nebraska: 4-0

Rhule’s record vs. Ohio State: 0-1

Ohio State coach Ryan Day has another talent-filled team that is considered one of the favorites for the national championship. | USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State won the 2024 national championship and seems to be the favorite to win the Big Ten every year. Ohio State is loaded, as usual, with veteran quarterback Julian Sayin, wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and its usual dominating lines — plus its never-ending streak of talented running backs.

Iowa, Friday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. CT

Where: Kinnick Stadium

Coach: Kirk Ferentz

Career record: 213-128

Hawkeyes’ 2025 record: 9-4

Ferentz’ record vs. Nebraska: 11-6

Rhule’s record vs. Iowa: 0-3

Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz continues to enjoy success with the Hawkeyes. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ferentz keeps Iowa winning games behind great defense and just enough offense. He has coached the Hawkeyes for 27 years with a 213-128 record. Ferentz has won 10-of-11 against the Huskers.

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