Nebraska Survives 34-31 Thriller Against Maryland to Improve to 5-1
Despite the three turnovers, Nebraska continued to make plays on both sides of the ball, as quarterback Dylan Raiola and the defense kept the Huskers in the game trailing by a touchdown heading into the fourth quarter.
Third-year head coach Matt Rhule faced a tough challenge against a hot Terrapin defense that entered the game allowing just 13 points per game. Freshman phenom Malik Washington came into the game as one of the most dynamic players in college football–his ability to move the chains, extend plays with his mobility, and make throws on the run made him a serious threat to John Butler’s defense.
Emmett Johnson
Coming off an 83- yard, and three-touchdowns performance against Michigan State last week, running back Emmett Johnson followed it up with a staggering 176 rushing yards on 21 carries, averaging 8.1 yards per carry. Maryland’s defense had no answer for Johnson’s elusiveness, explosiveness, and physicality. His impressive showing against some of the best teams in the conference, along with his ability to make plays both on the ground and through the air, makes him one of the best running backs in all of college football.
Dylan Raiola
Quarterback Dylan Raiola remained calm and poised despite throwing three costly interceptions, responding with four touchdowns while completing 68% of his passes against a talented Maryland secondary. Raiola has now surpassed his freshman season career high with 16 passing touchdowns only six games into the season. He’ll look to build on his impressive win against the Terrapins when the Huskers take on a 4-2 Minnesota team in the Twin Cities, hoping to improve to 6-1 for the first time since 2014.
Nyziah Hunter
California transfer Nyziah Hunter was lights out against Maryland, hauling in five passes for over 120 yards and two touchdowns. Nebraska’s win over the Terrapins was highlighted by Hunter’s 64-yard touchdown in the first quarter on a short 2-yard pass from Raiola, showcasing his playmaking ability. The sophomore wideout now leads the Huskers in receiving yards and is tied with Dane Key for most touchdowns with four.
Defense/Special Teams
The special teams played a big role in Nebraska’s 34-31 win over Maryland, combining for more than 160 yards in kick returns. Dual-sport athlete Jeremiah Charles–Track & Field and football standout–led the Huskers with 85 yards on a single return against the Terrapins.
On the defensive side, Nebraska held a high-scoring Maryland offense led by Malik Washington to just 30 passing yards in the first quarter and scoreless in the fourth. Freshman Kade Pietrzak recorded his first sack of his college career, while transfer linebacker, Marques Watson-Trent, remained a big presence in open space, finishing the game with six total tackles.
The Huskers earned an AP ranking of No. 25, making this the second time under head coach Matt Rhule that Nebraska has been ranked during a season. After conference losses by Penn State and Oregon, the Big Ten remains tough and competitive but more open than ever. Every game from here on out make-or-break for Nebraska, with No.20 USC, Northwestern, and UCLA being crucial matchups for their playoff hopes to stay alive. Despite earning AP Poll recognition, the Huskers remain unfazed, focusing on one game at a time and continuing to improve week after week.
