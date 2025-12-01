Husker Doc Talk: What's Next for Nebraska After the Smackdown by Iowa?
Nebraska closed the regular season with a thud, getting blasted 40–16 by Iowa and stumbling into the offseason searching for answers — and maybe an identity. On this edition of the Husker Doc Talk Podcast, Travis Justice and former Husker offensive lineman Dr. Rob Zatechka break down exactly how the Huskers unraveled in their final two games, getting outscored 77–26 and dropping their third straight Black Friday matchup against Iowa. Since joining the Big Ten, Nebraska has gone 4–11 against the Hawkeyes — and the gap feels wider than ever.
So now the question becomes: What changes are coming? Will Matt Rhule overhaul his staff? Will key players stick around or move on?
We dive into the big offseason decisions, including:
- Will quarterback Dylan Raiola enter the transfer portal?
- Is running back Emmett Johnson NFL-bound?
- What roster and coaching moves must happen?
It was also a wild weekend across college football — coaches fired, coaches hired, chaos everywhere, and Lane Kiffin doing what Lane Kiffin does: lighting a dumpster fire and then pretending he’s the one getting smoked out. One thing is certain: Big changes are coming to the sport, and the ripple effects will hit everyone, including Nebraska.
