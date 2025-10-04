Nebraska vs Michigan State: Players to Watch
After a nail-biter against Michigan in Week 4, Nebraska is coming off their bye week with a 3-1 record and now prepares to host Michigan State, looking to improve to 4-1. Despite falling short against the Wolverines, the Huskers want to remain in contention for a Big Ten Championship and a College Football Playoffs berth and to do so they’ll need to take care in the coming weeks, as season-ending matchups against Penn State and Iowa could be end up being the most important games of the season.
Defensive coordinator John Butler will be tasked with slowing down a Michigan State offense that enters the game averaging 37 points per game, led by third-year quarterback Aidan Chiles who has nearly 900 passing yards, over 150 rushing yards, 11 total touchdowns, and a 68% completion rate through four games. Chiles’s four passing touchdowns and rushing touchdown against USC showcased his ability to impact the game both through the air and on the ground, forcing Nebraska’s defense to think twice before blitzing or dropping back into coverage.
Dylan Raiola
Quarterback Dylan Raiola is coming off another impressive showing against the Wolverines, throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns for the second time this season. Raiola ranks inside the top 10 nationally in passing touchdowns and completion percentage among all quarterbacks. His sophomore leap has given third-year head coach Matt Rhule the comfort to rely on him more than before, as his improved decision-making, lack of turnovers, and ability to extend plays have solidified Raiola as one of top young quarterbacks in college football.
Jacory Barney Jr.
Just 156 yards shy of surpassing his freshman year career highs, sophomore wideout Jacory Barney Jr. has been sensational, leading the Huskers in both receptions and receiving touchdowns. Despite the loss against Michigan, Barney hauled in six passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing both his elusiveness and physicality against a top-25 team in the country. If Michigan State wants to stay in the game, containing Barney will play a vital role as he enters the game with two 100-yard performances and three total touchdowns.
Emmett Johnson
Nebraska’s touchdown leader, running back Emmett Johnson, remains a focal point in Dana Holgorsen's offense with over 460 scrimmage yards through four games. Johnson has been phenomenal for this revamped Nebraska offense, contributing both as a receiver and runner while extending plays after contact. His versatility has been able to elevate Nebraska into one of the nation’s highest-scoring offenses. After finishing with 65 rushing yards against Michigan, Johnson is poised for a bounce-back game against a Spartan defense that has allowed 28 points per game this season.
Defense
On defense, the linebacker duo of Dasan McCullough and Andrew Marshall has set the tone for this Nebraska defense, combining for over 24 total tackles, two sacks, and two pass deflections entering Week 6 of college football. Nebraska’s secondary has continued to make strides this season establishing themselves as one of the best young units in the Big Ten, allowing just 75 passing yards per game. Freshman standouts Rex Guthrie and Donovan Jones have played a big role on defense, but while still unproven, John Butler’s defense will need to neutralize a hot Michigan State offense if Nebraska hopes to improve to a 4-1 record.
The Huskers will look to bounce back against a tough and physical Michigan State team; a win against the Spartans would give Matt Rhule’s second 4-1 start in Lincoln during his tenure as Nebraska’s head coach. Nebraska will need to take care of business against the Spartans before facing an undefeated Maryland team and No. 7 Penn State, if they want to crack into the AP Top 25.
