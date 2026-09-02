No Block No Rock Crew Gives Nebraska vs. Ohio Game Predictions

Game week has finally arrived in Lincoln.

Nebraska will open its 2026 football season against the Ohio Bobcats inside Memorial Stadium, giving Matt Rhule and the Huskers their first opportunity to show how much progress they made during the offseason.

On the latest episode of the No Block No Rock Podcast, Jared, Kyle, Connor and Mike offered their final score predictions for Nebraska’s season opener. There was no debate about which team would win.

All four members of the podcast picked Nebraska and none expects the game to be particularly close.

The predictions ranged from a 24 point Nebraska victory to a 50 point blowout. Although the final scores were different, the overall expectation was the same: Nebraska should look like the more talented and physical team from the opening kickoff.

Jared’s Prediction: Nebraska 41, Ohio 17

Jared provided the most conservative prediction of the group, but even his final score has Nebraska winning comfortably.

A 41-point performance would represent an encouraging beginning for Anthony Colandrea and the Husker offense. It would also give Nebraska enough separation to avoid the type of stressful fourth quarter that has become all too familiar for Husker fans.

Jared expects Ohio to have some offensive success, but not enough to threaten Nebraska’s control of the game.

Final score: Nebraska 41, Ohio 17

Kyle’s Prediction: Nebraska 52, Ohio 6

Kyle expects the Huskers to deliver one of their most complete opening week performances in recent memory.

His prediction has Nebraska crossing the 50 point mark while holding Ohio out of the end zone. That would require dominance on both sides of the football and would be an impressive debut for defensive coordinator Rob Aurich’s defense.

A 52-6 victory would also give Nebraska an opportunity to build confidence and play several younger members of the roster before the schedule becomes more difficult.

Final score: Nebraska 52, Ohio 6

Connor’s Prediction: Nebraska 45, Ohio 10

Connor landed between Jared and Kyle with a 45-10 Nebraska victory.

His prediction still calls for a dominant Husker performance, with Nebraska producing more than enough offense while limiting the Bobcats to only one touchdown and a field goal.

Scoring 45 points would be an encouraging opening statement for Dana Holgorsen’s offense. Holding Ohio to 10 would provide the same type of early validation for Aurich and Nebraska’s transition to its new defensive system.

Final score: Nebraska 45, Ohio 10

Mike’s Prediction: Nebraska 56, Ohio 6

Mike offered the boldest prediction of the group.

He expects Nebraska to score eight touchdowns and completely overwhelm Ohio in a 56-6 victory. If that prediction proves accurate, the Huskers would produce exactly the type of season opening performance fans have been waiting to see.

Nebraska has spent the offseason talking about increased experience, improved depth and the need to take another step in Rhule’s fourth season. A 50-point victory would immediately raise expectations for what the Huskers could accomplish in 2026.

Final score: Nebraska 56, Ohio 6

The No Block No Rock crew is unanimous, Nebraska should not simply defeat Ohio they should control the entire game from kickoff to when the clock shows zeros.

Now the Huskers must prove it on the field.

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