Nominations Open for Hometown Heroes Ahead of Annual Nebraska-Iowa Game
On Black Friday, Memorial Stadium will fill with roaring fans as the Nebraska Cornhuskers gear up to face the Iowa Hawkeyes. And the most meaningful cheers may not be for touchdowns at all. Instead, they’ll echo for the everyday heroes standing on the sidelines. They are the ones whose courage, service and impact deserve a standing ovation.
The 2025 Pioneer Heroes Game is one of the most anticipated Big Ten matchups of the season. At the same time, it is also a tribute to the quiet strength of the people who make their communities better. Whether it’s a teacher who inspires generations, a farmer who never stops giving, or a young person who shows courage beyond their years, this game honors them all.
Where Football Meets Everyday Heroism
The showdown kicks off at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, November 28, anchoring a beloved Thanksgiving weekend tradition. Now in its 15th year, the Heroes Game rivalry between Nebraska and Iowa goes far beyond football. It celebrates the land, people, and purpose of two iconic Midwest states.
Nebraska Athletic Director Troy Dannen perfectly captured the essence of the event by calling Pioneer "an iconic brand in agriculture," aligning naturally with the land-grant values of both universities.
The winning team doesn’t just take home bragging rights, because they’re awarded the Heroes Trophy. Etched into this prestigious trophy are the names of one honored citizen from Nebraska and one from Iowa, permanently memorialized alongside their teams.
Who’s Your Hero? Nominate Now
The search is on. Nominations for the 2025 Heroes Game are now open and will remain so until Oct. 10. Residents of Iowa and Nebraska are encouraged to submit the names of individuals who have gone above and beyond in service, bravery or impact -- especially those whose actions truly embody what it means to be a hero.
Winners will be treated to a VIP experience at the game and honored on the field in front of thousands. Their names will also be engraved on the Heroes Trophy, standing as a lasting reminder of their selflessness. To nominate someone who’s made a difference in your life or community, visit huskers.com/hero.
Pioneer’s Ongoing Commitment to Community Heroes
This powerful initiative is brought to life by Pioneer, whose sponsorship extends far beyond game-day branding. A cornerstone of agriculture in the Midwest, Pioneer is committed to celebrating the same communities where their products grow and thrive.
Todd Frazier, Vice President of U.S. Marketing for Corteva Agriscience, said it best: the sponsorship is about “honoring those local heroes that live and work in the communities Pioneer serves every day.” In partnership with Huskers Athletic Partners and Hawkeye Sports Properties, this collaboration puts values front and center, bridging two rival programs through a united mission of gratitude and recognition.
More Than a Rivalry, It's a Celebration of Character
For Iowa's Henry B. and Patricia B., Director of Athletics Chair Beth Goetz, the Heroes Game represents something deeper than fierce competition. “We are honored to continue our collaboration with Pioneer and the University of Nebraska in presenting the Heroes Game—an annual celebration of character, competition, and community. More than just a football game, the Heroes Game is a platform to spotlight everyday heroes whose selfless contributions uplift our states. With deep agricultural roots in both Iowa and Nebraska, this partnership with Pioneer reflects the shared values of our region,” she shared.
That’s the heartbeat of the Heroes Game, lifting up the people who never ask for attention but deserve it most. They might not wear jerseys or helmets, but their actions are as bold and impactful as any game-winning play.
As fans across Nebraska and Iowa circle the date, the 2025 Pioneer Heroes Game promises not just great football but a meaningful celebration of character. It’s a reminder that heroes walk among us every day, be it on farms, in schools, or down the block, and this game offers a rare and powerful chance to thank them.
So while the players gear up to clash, you can play your part by nominating someone whose spirit inspires you. Because at the end of the day, the loudest cheers belong to those who make a difference when no one is watching.
