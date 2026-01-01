PFF Grades and Snap Counts from Nebraska's 44-22 Bowl Loss Against Utah: Offense

Injuries, opt-outs, and a laundry list of other variables contributed to Nebraska's 22-point loss to Utah on Wednesday afternoon, but at some point, the Huskers' 35 yards in 30 minutes of play will need to have some explaining done.

I, like you, do not understand how an offense can go from averaging 7.85 yards per play during the first two drives of the game to obtaining 35 total yards over the next 22 plays in the same contest. However, when looking at the final snap counts and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, we'll try to figure it out.

With that in mind, here's how every Nebraska player who recorded a snap on the offense graded out in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Quarterback Grade

Player Year Snaps Pass Plays Run Plays Overall TJ Lateef Fr. 66 38 4 46.4

Coming off a hamstring injury against Iowa to round out the regular season, with ample time to recover, entering the matchup many believed TJ Lateef was good to go. However, yesterday afternoon told a dramatically different story. On 66 offensive snaps, the perceived-to-be mobile Lateef was credited with just four quarterback runs. For context, the pairing of Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin of Utah combined for 24 carries.

Lateef spent much of the afternoon under duress despite the arguably two best Utah pass rushers not available for the game. On the 37 dropbacks Nebraska's true freshman quarterback recorded, the Utes blitzed Lateef on 22 of them. To their credit, they found success. Though he was only sacked three times, PFF credited the Utah defense with 17 pressures on those downs.

Whether as a result of that pressure or on numerous occasions, an errant throw, Lateef completed just 54% of his passing attempts. Ending the day completing 15-of-28 passes, the first-year signal-caller didn't necessarily play badly, just not good enough.

Running Back Grades

Player Year Snaps Run Plays Pass Plays Overall Mekhi Nelson RFr. 30 13 17 72.8 Isaiah Mozee Fr. 26 7 15 71.8 Kwinten Ives So. 13 4 3 74.7

To the young trio's credit, Nebraska's running backs performed relatively well, considering the lack of snaps they've recorded to this point in their careers. Out of the gates, the Huskers averaged 7.2 yards per carry in the first quarter, while Nebraska still appeared to be in the game.

However, after adjustments were made by the Utes, for the remainder of the contest, Husker running backs were never able to find the same level of success. Over 58% of Nebraska's rushing total came during the first quarter, in which the Huskers scored 14 points. But, as you know, Dana Holgorsen's offense took a turn for the worse after the first 15 minutes of action.

Mekhi Nelson finished the game with 12 carries for 88 yards, making him an intriguing discussion over the long offseason that awaits. While I ultimately believe the Huskers will look to add another proven back for 2026, his speed during the performance does give reason for optimism next fall.

Wide Receiver Grades

Player Year Snaps Targets Catches Drops Run Block Overall Jacory Barney So. 48 6 2 - 75.5 65.1 Quinn Clark RFr. 45 1 1 - 70.1 69.1 Dane Key Sr. 35 5 4 - 77.1 64.2 Cortez Mills Fr. 26 2 0 1 61.2 46.9 Keelan Smith RFr. 14 - - - 60.5 53.6

Nebraska entered the matchup with a late-notice decision to go into the game without its leading receiver, Nyziah Hunter. A reported hand injury sidelined him from seeing the field in the Huskers' final contest of 2025.

The offensive gameplan led the way to see Jacory Barney see an increased role. Despite the decisions he made in the return game, Barney flashed a glimpse of the usage many believed he was best suited for prior to the season. His touchdown, which came off a pass behind the line of scrimmage, brought him to five on the year, which now marks a three-way tie between Hunter, Barney, and Dane Key for the team lead this fall.

Key saw the most volume of catches from the wideout room, catching four of six targets for 28 yards. However, the duo of Nebraska running backs, Nelson and Mozee, accounted for over half of the receiving production in the bowl game, which continued to show an offense without a consistent ability to find its best pass catchers down the field.

Tight End/Fullback Grades

Player Year Snaps Targets Catches Drops Run Block Overall Luke Lindenmeyer Jr. 59 1 1 - 74.5 62.9 Heinrich Haarberg Sr. 16 - - - 74 65.5 Carter Nelson So. 14 - - - 66.8 63.8 Eric Ingwerson RFr. 5 - - - 71.2 69.2 Cayden Echternach So. 1 - - - - -

Nebraska's tight ends continued to be worked out of the game plan. Whether by default or design, junior tight end Luke Lindenmeyer, who was awarded an All-Big Ten selection, was targeted just once on the day. His catch resulted in a gain of six yards.

Senior tight end Heinrich Haarberg wrapped up his Husker career on New Year's Eve. The decision to transition to a new position likely didn't bode as well as many expected, and I'd personally credit that more to the lack of offensive reliability than his skill set. While offenses cannot consistently force plays to one player, it is my opinion that under better circumstances, he could've had a vastly different level of production this fall.

Sophomore tight end Carter Nelson played well in the game, despite his 63.9 overall grade. On Mekhi Nelson's 38-yard touchdown run during Nebraska's first offensive drive, Carter Nelson laid a critical block that helped spring it for six points.

Offensive Line Grades

Player Year Snaps Sacks Hurries Penalties Run Grade Pass Grade Overall Elijah Pritchett Jr. 67 - - - 79 89.8 85.2 Justin Evans Jr. 67 - - - 78.3 84.8 83.6 Henry Lutovsky Sr. 67 - 1 - 65.2 82.9 64.9 Tyler Knaak Jr. 65 1 1 - 58.7 73.3 62.9 Turner Corcoran Sr. 47 3 1 - 62.8 24.7 52.4 Sam Sledge So. 25 - - - 56.1 82.5 60.8 Jake Peters RFr. 1 - - - - - -

By all accounts, the Huskers' offensive line grades out well. As a unit throughout the game, Nebraska recorded an 80.1 in run blocking and an 80.7 on passing downs.

The Huskers worked in a new starter in Tyler Knaak, who started his first collegiate game against the school he committed to out of high school. He, left tackle Elijah Pritchett, and center Justin Evans are the only offensive line starters Nebraska is able to see return next fall.

In his final game of college football, Turner Corcoran struggled. Three of the Huskers' four sacks were credited to him, while he also has been charged with five of the Huskers finals six sacks on the year.

For Nebraska, change along the line will likely be a good thing, especially when bringing into context a new philosophy under Geep Wade. While it's hard to say what needs to be a bigger point of emphasis in the portal over the coming weeks, expect the Huskers to add several pieces to the offensive line room that will have the ability to compete for starting roles in 2026.

