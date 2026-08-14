Quinn Clark Ready to Carve Out a Bigger Role in Nebraska's Offense

Quinn Clark doesn't have the same skill set as many of Nebraska's other wide receivers. At 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, he provides a bigger target than most of the receiving corps. After adding nearly 25 pounds since arriving in Lincoln while improving his speed, the Montana native believes he's taken significant strides heading into his third season.

"I feel like I've taken some good strides, When I hear that, I really just think I've got to keep going and keep taking it to another level. That's just been my mindset." Nebraska WR Quinn Clark

That growth has translated into opportunity during fall camp. Clark said he's consistently taking reps with Nebraska's first and second units, while intentionally seeking out matchups against defensive backs Jeremiah Charles and Marshall during one-on-one drills.

"I want to be competing against the best players possible to make myself better in the long term," Clark told reporters after the Huskers' practice Friday.

He credits strength coach Corey Campbell and the nutrition staff for helping him transform his body while also feeling faster. "I definitely feel faster," Clark said. "I definitely feel like I can get to the spot faster."

Clark also believes Nebraska's talented receiver room can keep improving by pushing each other. "When it comes from the guys and not just from the coaches, it means more. I think that could take us to another level."

Nebraska quarterback Anthony Colandrea fires a pass to a receiver during the 2026 Red-White Spring Game. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea has also impressed Clark.



"He's electric. He can make plays, he can run, so he's gonna be good for us in the fall." Despite his growing confidence,

Clark said he hasn't lost sight of what it means to wear the Nebraska uniform. "Just being from Montana and getting the opportunity to come play at a school like this, and where my dad went, I don't take that for granted," he said. "It means a lot, and I remember it every day."

A Bigger Target in the Red Zone

Nebraska wide receiver Quinn Clark avoids Akron defenders on the way to a 37-yard touchdown. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

For a receiver with Clark's frame, his added speed could make him an intriguing option in Nebraska's offense. The Huskers have no shortage of receivers capable of stretching the field, but Clark offers a different element. His size gives quarterbacks a larger target in contested catch situations and could make him a valuable weapon when the field shrinks near the goal line.

Clark's continued development could come at an important time for Nebraska's offense. Nebraska spent much of last season searching for answers inside the opponent's 20 yard line. As the Huskers scored touchdowns on 30 of 53 red zone trips last season, ranking 95th nationally. With a 6'4 frame, Clark offers a different look than other receivers and could be an intriguing option inside the 20-yard line if his increased reps carry into games.

Want more from No Block No Rock? Check out their YouTube channel, subscribe for weekly episodes, and visit nbnrpodcast.com for more content.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI , subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube , and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.