Ranking All 17 of Nebraska Football's Transfer Portal Additions

The 2026 Nebraska football season is almost here, and that means it's the perfect time to take a look back at how the Huskers got better heading into Matt Rhule's fourth year.

Having added 17 transfer portal players and a dozen high school recruits, NU heads into the fall with nearly 30 new members on its team. Now with one of the oldest rosters in the Big Ten, Nebraska will have a chance to take the next step.

In this video, Elliott Dyrland and I (Trevor Tarr) come together on another edition of SkerScoop to rank all 17 of Nebraska football's transfer portal additions in 2026.

Synopsis

Elliott Dyrland, an up-and-coming Nebraska on SI and HuskerMax contributor, joins Trevor Tarr, who's been working for both entities for over a year, to give you a detailed outlook on the transfer portal class the Huskers brought in over the offseason.

From No. 17 all the way up to No. 1, the duo offered their thoughts on which additions will prove to be the most fruitful for the Cornhuskers this fall.

Taking into account everything from game experience and position played to remaining eligibility and whether they'll fill a starting role, SkersScoop dives deep into the stats and hype surrounding these additions to project how impactful we believe they will be in 2026.

Time Stamps:

00:19 - No. 17 (linebacker)

02:21 - No. 16 (quarterback)

04:42 - No. 15 (defensive back)

06:49- No. 14 (long snapper)

09:36 - No. 13 (running back)

11:38 - No. 12 (right tackle

14:09 - No. 11 (defensive back)

16:22 - No. 10 (defensive tackle)

18:52 - No. 9 (linebacker)

21:33 - No. 8 (left guard)

24:04 - No. 7 (edge)

26:42 - No. 6 (defensive back)

29:11 - No. 5 (right guard)

31:43 - No. 4 (wide receiver)

34:42 - No. 3 (defensive line)

37:11 - No. 2 (linebacker)

39:50 - No. 1 (quarterback)

What SkersScoop Is

SkersScoop enters its second year of existence, having added nearly 8,000 Nebraska fans to its ranks since last August. The multimedia brand creates content across a variety of social platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and X.

Day in and day out, it provides Husker fans with everything they need to know about the Big Red. From recruiting updates and game reactions to in-depth analysis and more, SkersScoop has got your Nebraska football and basketball needs covered to a T.

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