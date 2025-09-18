Six Storylines to Watch in Nebraska Football vs. Michigan
Nebraska football hosts No. 21 Michigan on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CDT on CBS. Below are six storylines to watch this weekend.
1. Quarterback Showdown
Two of the top quarterbacks in their respective classes, Dylan Raiola and Bryce Underwood have carried worlds of expectations since arriving on their respective campuses.
Raiola took Nebraska to its first bowl game in several years, leading the team to a Pinstripe Bowl victory and a 7-6 season last year. Underwood is off to a 2-1 start in Ann Arbor.
The two quarterbacks have different games. Raiola has the fourth-best completion percentage (76.6) in the nation, throwing for 829 yards, eight touchdowns, and no interceptions through three games. Underwood is completing 57.5% of his passes for 628 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
The differences continue on the ground, where Raiola has rushed nine times for 19 yards. Underwood, on the other hand, is up to 14 attempts for 108 yards through three games, with the majority of those coming last week.
2. Michigan's Ground Game vs. The Blackshirts
Despite compiling rushing numbers of five attempts for -6 yards through the first two games, Underwood exploded against Central Michigan for 114 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. That quarterback run game now becomes something the Blackshirts have to deal with.
Cincinnati ran for 202 yards against Nebraska, with 96 of those coming from quarterback Brendan Sorsby. NU defensive coordinator John Butler said that game made them change their scheme and philosophy for defending mobile quarterbacks.
But it isn't just the QB run at play here. Michigan has the 15th-best rushing offense in the nation. The Wolverines are led by junior running back Justice Haynes, who is averaging 129 yards a game on the ground.
At Oklahoma, Michigan rushed 32 times for 146 yards.
The Blackshirts are allowing 136 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 75th in the nation. Akron rushed for 113 yards a couple of weeks ago, while last week saw Houston Christian notch 93.
3. Big Ten Opener with Playoff Implications
Nebraska hasn't finished ranked in a hot minute and Michigan is 2-1 to open the season, but make no mistake about this one: there are playoff implications.
For the Wolverines, another loss would make the run to the College Football Playoff even tougher. Michigan has a remaining schedule of Wisconsin, at USC, Washington, at Michigan State, Purdue, at Northwestern, at Maryland, and Ohio State. The margin for error is thin, especially when we saw the 2024 CFP leave out 10-2 Miami and multiple 9-3 teams with arguments to be in.
For the Huskers, this is a statement game. Of course, the Big Red could lose this one and run the table, or even drop one more, and be in a good spot for the CFP. But a win would have Nebraska ranked in every poll that comes out on Sunday. The profile would immediately skyrocket as a contender to be one of the Big Ten representatives in this year's playoff, furthering the case of the Matt Rhule Year Three.
4. Sherrone Moore's Suspension
For the second week in a row, Michigan will not be led by head coach Sherrone Moore. Moore is serving a three-game suspension for his part in the sign-stealing scandal, which included deleting text messages that were part of the investigation.
Michigan got their head coach to be available for the first two games, including a 24-13 loss at his alma mater Oklahoma. Now on suspension, assistant head coach Biff Poggi is running the program for a couple of weeks.
Last week, the Wolverines hammered Central Michigan 63-3. Poggi's head coaching experience includes going 6-16 at Charlotte from 2023-24.
5. Betting Lines
Prior to the season, Michigan looked like a touchdown favorite, at least. That was the talking point until this week, when the Wolverines opened as favorites, but no around a field goal.
Some sportsbooks had Michigan favored by as much as 3.5 points, while others were at 2.5. Now, that line has continued to move towards Nebraska.
According to VegasInsider.com, which shows the numbers across several sportsbooks, Michigan is still favored, with the line now at just 1.5. One book, ESPN Bet, has Nebraska favored by half a point.
The latest over/under for the contest is 152.5 points, with the moneyline at -130 for Michigan. Again, ESPN Bets has Nebraska favored with a -115 moneyline.
Nebraska is 2-1 against the spread this season, failing to cover the six points as a favorite against Cincinnati but having no issues as a favorite against Akron (-34.5) and Houston Christian (-48.5).
Michigan is 1-2 against the spread, failing to cover the 34.5 points as a favorite against New Mexico and coming up short as a 4.5-point underdog at Oklahoma. The Wolverines covered the 27.5 points last week against Central Michigan.
6. Nebraska's Ranked Opponent History
One of the worst-kept secrets in Cornhusker Country is how the team has performed against ranked opponents.
For those blissfully unaware, Nebraska last topped a ranked opponent back in 2016, when the No. 21 Oregon Ducks made the trip to Lincoln. However, that same Oregon team would go on to have its worst record since 1991: 4-8.
Since then, the Big Red has lost 28 games against ranked teams. Under Matt Rhule, the team went 0-3 in 2023 and 0-3 in 2024. Rhule has never beaten a ranked, power conference team as a college head coach. Overall in ranked games, Rhule went 3-2 at Temple and 0-11 at Baylor. Rhule does have two ranked wins during his time at Temple, beating a trio of teams from The American: East Carolina, Navy, and Memphis.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 vs. Michigan 2:30 p.m. CBS
- Oct. 4 vs. Michigan State 11/2:30/3
- Oct. 11 at Maryland TBA
- Oct. 17 (Friday) at Minnesota 7 p.m. FOX
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern TBA
- Nov. 1 vs. USC TBA
- Nov. 8 at UCLA TBA
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
More From Nebraska On SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.