The Blackshirts Brought the Heat. Nebraska Football Brought Home a Road Win.



Nebraska is 4–0. Only two wins from bowling!



The Huskers went to East Lansing, won their Big Ten opener by 18 points, and did it without requiring a fourth-quarter worry session. For anyone who has spent the last few years watching Nebraska turn a comfortable lead into an advanced test of cardiovascular health, that’s progress!

This week SMQ welcomed former Blackshirt DeMoine Adams, who had plenty to say about the defense and (before we got to football) about his move from being CEO of TeamMates Mentoring to speaking full time. You can learn more at https://www.demoine-adams.com.

Then we got down to business: six sacks, three takeaways, and defenders who were hitting, as DeMoine made a point of telling us, rather than merely hanging on and hoping for help. When DeMo gets excited about hitting…you know some hitting is happening.

We had one big question about Nebraska – what would happen against a Big Ten opponent? Michigan State gained 39 net yards rushing. Williams Nwaneri had two sacks, the secondary picked off two passes, and the Spartans never scored a touchdown after halftime. The Blackshirts showed up on the road.

Still, we’re keeping the Kool-Aid in the refrigerator. Michigan State had injuries, and both their QB’s had trouble making throws outside the numbers. SMQ wondered on the show whether Nebraska might be vulnerable to a more committed power running attack up the middle. DeMoine’s answer was that this front is built to rush the passer and the staff has personnel to change the look when a matchup demands it.

On the other side, the offensive line allowed zero sacks. Anthony Colandrea threw for 212 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 66. His mobility keeps a broken play alive in ways Nebraska couldn’t count on last season. Adams offered the useful counterpoint: Colandrea needs to protect himself and trust the people around him, because the Huskers will need him healthy when the schedule gets heavier.

The running game is where the easy celebration meets the harder math. Nebraska rushed for 157 yards, but averaged 3.8 per attempt after living above 200 yards in each of its first three games. Jamal Rule left the game, and Mekhi Nelson answered with 61 yards and a touchdown. Vincent Genatone, the North Platte walk-on, scored twice — once on his first career catch and once on the ground. That gave us a great story and showed the room has depth. It didn’t settle what happens when the weather turns and the Huskers need four yards against a defense that knows exactly what is coming.

Here’s where we bring the plane in for a landing — Nebraska won the trenches, protected its quarterback, forced mistakes, and handled a conference road game like a team that expected to win it. The defense has earned some confidence. The run game and interior defense still have tests ahead. At 4–0, that’s a pretty good set of problems to have.

To top it off DeMoine closed with a Blackshirt chant loud enough, we hope, to annoy the neighbors. Go Big Red.

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