Adam Carriker's Nebraska-Michigan State Preview and Prediction

Nebraska is 3-0, but now the season starts to feel different. In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam previews Nebraska’s Big Ten opener at Michigan State and breaks down what the Huskers need to do to prove that their strong start can carry over to the road.



Watch the full episode below, and scroll down for a synopsis.

Nebraska has taken care of business through the non-con schedule and has now won 11 straight non-con games. The offense has shown good balance, with Anthony Colandrea giving Nebraska steady quarterback play and the running backs providing a strong ground game. The Huskers have been able to move the ball both through the air and on the ground, but this week brings a different kind of challenge. This is Nebraska’s first road game and first Big Ten matchup of the season, so the question is simple: can Nebraska’s identity travel?

Carriker takes a closer look at Michigan State under head coach Pat Fitzgerald and what the Spartans have shown through the first few games of the season. Michigan State has a solid running back, a capable rush defense and a style of play that can make opponents work for everything. The Spartans also tend to play disciplined football, which means Nebraska cannot afford to give away yards with penalties, turnovers or poor special teams play.

The Blackshirts are also a big part of the discussion. Nebraska’s pass defense has been a strength so far, the tackling has improved and the defense has done a better job of limiting yards after contact. Adam explains why those things matter against Michigan State and why early downs could be one of the biggest parts of the game. If Nebraska can stay ahead of the chains on offense and force Michigan State into long-yardage situations on defense, that could make a big difference.

The keys to the game are clear. Nebraska needs to protect the football, win early downs, control the line of scrimmage and handle adversity. Carriker believes this game could come down to the trenches and the little things that do not always show up in the highlight reel. Road games can turn quickly, so Nebraska has to be ready when momentum shifts.

Carriker wraps up the first segment by giving his official prediction, taking Nebraska to beat Michigan State 28-21.

In segment two, Dr. Strasburger from Sagewell Orthopaedics joins the conversation for a deeper discussion on recovery, strength training, physical practices and how players stay fresh during a long season. They talk about managing only one bye week this year, the value of padded practices, tackling, quarterback play and how Nebraska can avoid wearing down as the schedule gets tougher. The conversation wraps up with a look at what it takes to maintain peak performance deep into the year.

Program sequence

0:00 - Intro

- Intro 1:00 - Previous Shows & What’s Coming Up

- Previous Shows & What’s Coming Up 2:10 - Nebraska vs. Michigan State Preview

- Nebraska vs. Michigan State Preview 2:30 - Nebraska’s 11-Game Non-Conference Win Streak

- Nebraska’s 11-Game Non-Conference Win Streak 3:15 - Michigan State Under Pat Fitzgerald

- Michigan State Under Pat Fitzgerald 4:00 - Nebraska-Michigan State Series History

- Nebraska-Michigan State Series History 5:24 - Breaking Down Nebraska’s Offense

- Breaking Down Nebraska’s Offense 6:03 - Anthony Colandrea’s Strong Start

- Anthony Colandrea’s Strong Start 6:30 - Nebraska’s Running Back Room

- Nebraska’s Running Back Room 7:10 - Blackshirt Defense by the Numbers

- Blackshirt Defense by the Numbers 7:30 - What Michigan State Showed vs. Notre Dame

- What Michigan State Showed vs. Notre Dame 8:18 - Nebraska’s Pass Defense Is a Strength

- Nebraska’s Pass Defense Is a Strength 8:39 - Nebraska’s Red-Zone Success

- Nebraska’s Red-Zone Success 9:00 - Michigan State Kickoff Return Game

- Michigan State Kickoff Return Game 9:23 - Michigan State’s Discipline & Special Teams

- Michigan State’s Discipline & Special Teams 9:43 - More on the Nebraska-Michigan State Series

- More on the Nebraska-Michigan State Series 11:09 - Michigan State’s Running Back

- Michigan State’s Running Back 12:00 - Michigan State’s Rush Defense

- Michigan State’s Rush Defense 12:41 - Can Nebraska Handle Its First Road Test?

- Can Nebraska Handle Its First Road Test? 13:35 - Can Nebraska’s Identity Travel in Big Ten Play?

- Can Nebraska’s Identity Travel in Big Ten Play? 14:33 - Who Wins the “Boring” Parts of the Game?

- Who Wins the “Boring” Parts of the Game? 15:09 - Keys to the Game

- Keys to the Game 15:48 - Limit Turnovers & Win Early Downs

- Limit Turnovers & Win Early Downs 16:20 - The Game Will Be Won in the Trenches

- The Game Will Be Won in the Trenches 16:30 - Nebraska Must Handle Adversity

- Nebraska Must Handle Adversity 17:15 - Official Prediction: Nebraska vs. Michigan State

- Official Prediction: Nebraska vs. Michigan State 17:45 - Sagewell Interview with Dr. Strasburger

- Sagewell Interview with Dr. Strasburger 18:10 - Managing the Bye Week

- Managing the Bye Week 19:25 - The Rise of Sub-4-Minute Milers

- The Rise of Sub-4-Minute Milers 21:22 - Strength Training Deep Dive

- Strength Training Deep Dive 23:26 - Surviving Nebraska’s Final 7 Games

- Surviving Nebraska’s Final 7 Games 24:00 - Why Recovery Is So Important

- Why Recovery Is So Important 24:35 - Can Memorial Stadium Match SEC Rivalry Atmospheres?

- Can Memorial Stadium Match SEC Rivalry Atmospheres? 25:51 - What We’re Seeing in the Trenches

- What We’re Seeing in the Trenches 27:17 - Nebraska’s Quarterback Play

- Nebraska’s Quarterback Play 27:39 - The Value of Full-Padded Practices

- The Value of Full-Padded Practices 28:13 - Why Physical Practices Still Matter

- Why Physical Practices Still Matter 29:35 - Questions for Fans

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