Adam Carriker's Nebraska-Michigan State Preview and Prediction
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Nebraska is 3-0, but now the season starts to feel different. In this episode of the Carriker Chronicles, Adam previews Nebraska’s Big Ten opener at Michigan State and breaks down what the Huskers need to do to prove that their strong start can carry over to the road.
Watch the full episode below, and scroll down for a synopsis.
Nebraska has taken care of business through the non-con schedule and has now won 11 straight non-con games. The offense has shown good balance, with Anthony Colandrea giving Nebraska steady quarterback play and the running backs providing a strong ground game. The Huskers have been able to move the ball both through the air and on the ground, but this week brings a different kind of challenge. This is Nebraska’s first road game and first Big Ten matchup of the season, so the question is simple: can Nebraska’s identity travel?
Carriker takes a closer look at Michigan State under head coach Pat Fitzgerald and what the Spartans have shown through the first few games of the season. Michigan State has a solid running back, a capable rush defense and a style of play that can make opponents work for everything. The Spartans also tend to play disciplined football, which means Nebraska cannot afford to give away yards with penalties, turnovers or poor special teams play.
The Blackshirts are also a big part of the discussion. Nebraska’s pass defense has been a strength so far, the tackling has improved and the defense has done a better job of limiting yards after contact. Adam explains why those things matter against Michigan State and why early downs could be one of the biggest parts of the game. If Nebraska can stay ahead of the chains on offense and force Michigan State into long-yardage situations on defense, that could make a big difference.
The keys to the game are clear. Nebraska needs to protect the football, win early downs, control the line of scrimmage and handle adversity. Carriker believes this game could come down to the trenches and the little things that do not always show up in the highlight reel. Road games can turn quickly, so Nebraska has to be ready when momentum shifts.
Carriker wraps up the first segment by giving his official prediction, taking Nebraska to beat Michigan State 28-21.
In segment two, Dr. Strasburger from Sagewell Orthopaedics joins the conversation for a deeper discussion on recovery, strength training, physical practices and how players stay fresh during a long season. They talk about managing only one bye week this year, the value of padded practices, tackling, quarterback play and how Nebraska can avoid wearing down as the schedule gets tougher. The conversation wraps up with a look at what it takes to maintain peak performance deep into the year.
Program sequence
- 0:00 - Intro
- 1:00 - Previous Shows & What’s Coming Up
- 2:10 - Nebraska vs. Michigan State Preview
- 2:30 - Nebraska’s 11-Game Non-Conference Win Streak
- 3:15 - Michigan State Under Pat Fitzgerald
- 4:00 - Nebraska-Michigan State Series History
- 5:24 - Breaking Down Nebraska’s Offense
- 6:03 - Anthony Colandrea’s Strong Start
- 6:30 - Nebraska’s Running Back Room
- 7:10 - Blackshirt Defense by the Numbers
- 7:30 - What Michigan State Showed vs. Notre Dame
- 8:18 - Nebraska’s Pass Defense Is a Strength
- 8:39 - Nebraska’s Red-Zone Success
- 9:00 - Michigan State Kickoff Return Game
- 9:23 - Michigan State’s Discipline & Special Teams
- 9:43 - More on the Nebraska-Michigan State Series
- 11:09 - Michigan State’s Running Back
- 12:00 - Michigan State’s Rush Defense
- 12:41 - Can Nebraska Handle Its First Road Test?
- 13:35 - Can Nebraska’s Identity Travel in Big Ten Play?
- 14:33 - Who Wins the “Boring” Parts of the Game?
- 15:09 - Keys to the Game
- 15:48 - Limit Turnovers & Win Early Downs
- 16:20 - The Game Will Be Won in the Trenches
- 16:30 - Nebraska Must Handle Adversity
- 17:15 - Official Prediction: Nebraska vs. Michigan State
- 17:45 - Sagewell Interview with Dr. Strasburger
- 18:10 - Managing the Bye Week
- 19:25 - The Rise of Sub-4-Minute Milers
- 21:22 - Strength Training Deep Dive
- 23:26 - Surviving Nebraska’s Final 7 Games
- 24:00 - Why Recovery Is So Important
- 24:35 - Can Memorial Stadium Match SEC Rivalry Atmospheres?
- 25:51 - What We’re Seeing in the Trenches
- 27:17 - Nebraska’s Quarterback Play
- 27:39 - The Value of Full-Padded Practices
- 28:13 - Why Physical Practices Still Matter
- 29:35 - Questions for Fans
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Adam’s dream of playing for the Huskers came to fruition. He was twice named first-team All-Big 12, leading the conference in sacks and winning the Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year award his senior season, along with several other awards, including finishing with All-America honors, in addition to being named to the Big 12 Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll three times. He’s also been named to Nebraska’s All-Century Team, voted The Best Husker Defensive End since the start of the new millennium, and has been inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame. Adam went on to play eight years as a Defensive Lineman in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins. He was drafted in the 1st round, winning Rams Rookie of the Year; he’s the only Ram in franchise history to start all 16 games as a rookie. He also won the Strongest Redskin award multiple times during his career in the NFL. Since retiring, he’s experienced great success in the business world and has also appeared multiple times on National Television and Radio Shows, and currently hosts his highly popular show, the Carriker Chronicles, aka, the People’s Show, which has been viewed by millions!Follow adamcarriker94