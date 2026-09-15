

✅ Good QB - check

✅ Good RBs - check

✅ Bigger, more experienced O-line - check

✅ Questions about the defensive line - check

✅ Well qualified to win the MAC - check

In the “should have been Tennessee” game, the Huskers completely overwhelmed the Bowl of Cream Falcons, 52-7. A result we expected, having predicted for Nebraska to cover AND hit the over. Mission accomplished.



Games like this can be a trap but - to their credit - the Huskers did what they were supposed to do in this situation. They beat an overmatched team.



Much like the previous week’s game, the opening minute brought some heart palpitations to Husker Nation. We opened with two passes, with the second one being completed to the Falcons. Luckily, the defense took care of that threat.



The SMQ team has one nagging thought about this team - they seem to want to pass to set up the run. Against lightweights like Ohio and Bowling Green, you can get away with that approach. When you need to win in the Big Ten … that approach gives you dual 2-5 finishes in the last two seasons.



On the good-news side, Anthony Colandrea looked great, Jamal Rule was sublime, Jacory Barney Jr was electric, and the defense gave up just 169 total yards.



The schedule is what it is. In the meantime, GO BIG RED!!



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Also in this episode

Calandria, Rule, and the improved offensive line

Is Nebraska's offense too predictable?

Coaching vs. talent: What will happen against the Big Ten?

Should Nebraska stop scheduling weaker opponents?

Ohio State vs. Texas and Arch Manning's comeback

Is the Big Ten wide open this year?

Nebraska's season outlook and the North Dakota matchup

Jamal Rule runs for a touchdown during the second quarter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Program sequence

00:00 Intro: Nebraska, Syracuse & a Wild Football Saturday

02:21 Nebraska vs. Bowling Green: First Reactions

03:36 Nebraska's 56–7 Blowout: The Numbers

04:35 Is Nebraska's Offense Too Predictable?

05:36 Defensive Takeaways & Big Ten Concerns

06:50 Why Nebraska Isn't Getting Ranked Votes

08:20 Can We Learn Anything From This Blowout?

10:06 Calandria, Rule & Nebraska's Improved Offense

11:28 The Coaching Debate: Can Nebraska Beat Good Teams?

12:28 Should Nebraska Stop Scheduling Cupcakes?

13:54 Big Ten Roundup: Oregon, Rutgers & Ohio State

19:27 Ohio State vs. Texas: Arch Manning's Comeback

22:25 Is the Big Ten Wide Open This Year?

23:45 Nebraska's 8–4 Prediction & Season Outlook

25:09 Final Thoughts: North Dakota Is Next

26:34 Go Big Red & Outro

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