Nebraska Takes On Bowling Green — Creampuff or Trap?

The Cornhuskers, fresh off a Week 1 victory over Ohio (not State), look to keep the good times rolling this Saturday with a matchup against the Falcons of Bowling Green.

Here’s the big question: Is Bowling Cream the creampuff they seem or will they unexpectedly rise up against the Cornhuskers? In the opinion of the SMQ team … it’s Creampuff City!

The Falcons come in fresh off a loss to an FCS team, the Tarleton State Texans (because they’re in Texas) 20-13. The Texans’ Tylan Hines ran for 250 yards against the Falcons, which should get the Huskers' running back room super-duper excited.

The Falcons didn’t go down easily, as tight end Jeremiah Scooby went for 10 catches and 102 yards (SMQ’s Bob Frady was practically weeping with joy.) The Huskers didn’t generate a ton of pressure on Ohio last week from the D-line … will they be able to generate enough pressure to disrupt Scooby?

One big question from the SMQ team — why are we starting with such a soft schedule? Are we trying to pad the record, then hang on during Big Ten play? Ohio State is manning up and playing Texas. Minnesota (!!) is doing the same and playing Mississippi State. Michigan is challenging Oklahoma … and Nebraska is playing … Bowling Green. Sheesh.

The key to the game here is simple - RUN THE DAMN BALL.



Our prediction? Nebraska for the win, the cover, AND the over.



Nebraska 45, Bowling Green 14

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