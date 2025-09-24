Nebraska Falls Short to Michigan, 30–27, in Gut-Wrenching Big Ten Opener
Nebraska let another golden opportunity slip away Saturday, falling 30–27 to No. 21 Michigan in front of a raucous Memorial Stadium crowd. Despite flashes of brilliance from quarterback Dylan Raiola, the Huskers couldn’t overcome poor protection, a nonexistent run game, and late-game execution issues, poor tackling and ineffectual coaching failing to make necessary adjustments in all three phases of the game.
The first half gave fans reason to believe. Michigan jumped out to a 10–0 lead behind a field goal and a 37-yard run from freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood after Nebraska failed to score in the first two possessions. But Raiola struck back, hitting Jacory Barney Jr. for a 26-yard touchdown. Justice Haynes ripped off a 75-yard scoring run to push Michigan ahead again, only for Raiola to answer with a 52-yard Hail Mary to Barney as time expired, tying the game at 17–17 at halftime. At that moment optimism flowed through Memorial Stadium.
Momentum shifted quickly in the second half. Michigan hit a 56-yard field goal and then sprung a 54-yard touchdown run by Jordan Marshall (because of a masterclass in poor tackling). Suddenly, Nebraska trailed 27–17 and was playing catch-up again. A fourth-quarter field goal cut the deficit to seven, but Michigan’s grinding 16-play, 77-yard drive ate up nearly nine minutes and effectively sealed the game. Raiola’s late touchdown pass made it 30–27, but the onside kick failed, and Michigan closed it out.
The box score told a clear story: Nebraska produced 351 total yards, with Raiola throwing for 308 and three touchdowns. But the running game was completely stuffed, just 43 rushing yards on 31 attempts. Worse, Raiola was sacked seven times, constantly under siege as the offensive line struggled to hold up. By contrast, Michigan dominated on the ground, piling up 286 rushing yards and three long touchdown runs that proved decisive. Nebraska was outcoached, failing to make necessary adjustments to address the lopsided rushing performances.
The disappointment is obvious. Nebraska had its chances, from the opening red-zone miss to the inability to stop Michigan’s clock-draining march in the fourth quarter. This is the type of game the Huskers must learn to finish if they want to climb in the Big Ten.
So, what needs to improve? First, the offensive line must be fixed. Seven sacks and no push in the run game is a recipe for failure, no matter how talented Raiola is. Second, the defense must tighten against explosive plays; giving up touchdowns of 75 and 54 yards simply erases too much hard work. Finally, Nebraska has to finish drives. Settling for field goals or giving away possessions has become a costly habit.
Saturday showed progress, but it also highlighted how far Nebraska has to go. The pieces are there, Raiola, Barney, and a defense that fights, but until the Huskers clean up the trenches and situational football, heartbreak will continue to outweigh hope.
