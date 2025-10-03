Stand Back! We Don't Know How Big This Thing Could Get
The SMQ crew is fired up and the Kool-Aid is flowing! Saturday afternoon, the Spartans roll into Lincoln for a Big Ten football showdown with Nebraska, and the only real question is: will the Huskers win by a little…or by a lot?
Last game’s stumble against Michigan left scars, but it also left a burning itch for redemption. This isn’t the same script. Michigan State isn’t Michigan, and Nebraska isn’t about to let another one slip at home. Unlike the Wolverines, the Spartans bring the nation’s 116th-ranked pass defense to Memorial Stadium — and that’s the kind of stat that makes SMQ’s eyes go wide. Someone’s gonna feast and it won’t be the Spartans.
Dylan Raiola has been steady to great this season and this matchup screams a high completion rate, lot of yards, and TDs galore!! Nebraska’s line will give him the time and the vertical shots will be there all game long. Expect the Huskers’ receivers to stretch the field, exploit mismatches, and turn the secondary into Swiss cheese.
The oddsmakers have installed the Huskers an 11.5-point favorite. We think that’s low. The over has jumped from 48.5 to 50.5. We also think that’s low. How far we’ve come in one season where all we could do was pick the under!
We’re not just sipping the Kool-Aid — we’re guzzling it by the gallon. Over, points, confidence, swagger: give us all of it.
Prediction: Nebraska 37, Michigan State 21 (because we’re nice - we think it’ll be more.)
A whoopin’ is coming, and the Spartans are the unlucky ones holding the short end of the corn stalk.
