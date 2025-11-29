Stukenholtz: The Curious Case of Dylan Raiola
It’s decision time.
As Nebraska’s regular season came to a close with a brutal 40-16 loss to Iowa, the next result will shape the 2026 season: Will Dylan Raiola return to Nebraska for his junior year?
Quarterback is an important and polarizing position, and it’s not every day your team gets a five-star legacy on the heels of yet another losing season, and then he starts immediately and leads the team to their first bowl game in eight years.
At times, he played well. Fantastic, even. And, at other times, not so good. Then the injury robbed him of the finish to his sophomore season.
Now, as the off-season begins, reports swirl that hint at NU’s star signal caller entering the transfer portal. It should not shock anyone that a kid who moved high schools from Texas to Arizona to Georgia, and flipped commitments from Ohio State to Georgia to Nebraska, would again consider a change of scenery.
How do you feel about Raiola returning? I have my thoughts, but let’s lay out the arguments first.
With Matt Rhule’s first year finishing 0-4 in November, due in part to poor quarterback play from Jeff Sims, Heinrich Haarberg, and Chubba Purdy, it was quite the coup to flip a five-star recruit at the 11th hour just before signing day. Raiola was the immediate starter, and optimism was high after everyone witnessed some pro-level throws in his opening game against UTEP.
Then the overtime loss to Illinois, the bad interception against Rutgers, and the timid, risk-averse version of Raiola that followed for much of the remainder of the season. But the cathartic win over Wisconsin and bowl victory against Boston College sent the Huskers into the off-season on an upward curve. Finally.
Dana Holgorsen took over as full-time offensive coordinator. Transfers on offense included a tackle, a guard, and two wide receivers. Emmett Johnson returned (though nobody forecasted the jump he would make). With key departures on the defensive side of the ball at coordinator and in the front seven, the expectation was for Dylan to take the reins and lead the team with an improved offense.
Big win in the opener versus Cincinnati. Not good enough in the loss to Michigan. Comebacks over Michigan State and Maryland, the latter on the road with Raiola leading the go-ahead, game-winning drive in the final two minutes. Back down the rollercoaster with nine sacks in the rough loss at Minnesota, most on him and not the offensive line. Then up again with another go-ahead, game-winning drive in a victory over Northwestern. Finally, the broken ankle in the 3rd quarter of the USC loss ended his season and, potentially, his Nebraska career.
Which brings us to another off-season. They’re all important and pivotal. This one may also be more philosophical. Part of Matt Rhule’s calculus when it comes to how he should feel about Dylan’s return or departure is this:
What type of offense does he want to run? How much does Rhule want to lean on quarterback runs, designed or otherwise?
Raiola is not a pure statue. It’s hard to ignore the improvement he made from 2024 to 2025 in terms of his athleticism and mobility. Plus, some of his best work in 2025 was on-the-run throws, one of his most unique attributes. But he’s not a constant threat to churn out rushing yards.
The interesting part of this aspect is that we were all given a three-plus-game glimpse at what the offense could do with a “running QB.” TJ Lateef demonstrated his ability against overmatched opponents earlier in the season, so how would Holgorsen utilize that skill set? Surprisingly little! Only five carries in the win at UCLA, and ten at Penn State in the loss, three of which were sacks. (Iowa isn't a great example, as Rhule noted Lateef injured his hamstring in the 1st quarter and ran once for two yards.)
Why not more Lateef runs in the game plans? There were only three games left in the regular season; it’s not like they were saving him for a playoff run. Also, UCLA was so obviously a terrible defense, and all the efficiency Lateef demonstrated against the Bruins went out the window when he played good defenses in Penn State and Iowa. 205 yards and three touchdowns in his lone win, where game script and down & distance were always in his favor. Then no touchdown passes with 187 yards at Penn State and a measly 69 yards on Iowa? Not nice.
If NU wants to run the quarterback, why didn’t they when given the chance? And if Lateef is the guy for 2026, what about these last three games leads you to believe he could effectively distribute the ball in a passing attack to be feared in Big Ten play?
I highlight Lateef’s numbers to illustrate how ugly the offense looked with him at the helm. You’re also not likely to get the same support from the running back as peak Emmett Johnson next year, either. Will he improve with a winter, spring, and summer in Lincoln? Sure. But Raiola would also be just as likely to improve, and from a higher, more proven floor.
Raiola, if he comes back, needs to make the simple play more often. First read only getting you five yards? So what, take it. Can you throw the ball at your double-covered receiver’s feet to avoid losing eight yards on a sack? Do that, too. Drill pocket awareness, when to pull it down and run. He’ll have the improvising in his back pocket – add more fundamentals to that and you really have something.
Maybe you could sell me on Lateef being better for 2027 and beyond for this program. But that’s only in the scenario where QB run game is a *heavy* part of the offense, and I think a three-game sample size has shown that’s not what Rhule favors. It would take quite the hard turn to declare that for next year.
Meanwhile, Raiola has demonstrated the ability to take over and control Big Ten games late in the 4th quarter. His leadership has evolved from a bit forced as a freshman to more natural and legitimate as a sophomore. He’s the face of the program, perhaps even more so than Rhule himself.
One of these guys will almost certainly be gone. These days, you can’t count on keeping two quarterbacks with starting experience, not when the starting jobs are limited across college football. It’s possible that by the time you are reading this, Raiola or Lateef is gone already!
With Nebraska football – especially quarterbacks – everyone has an opinion. But if you consider the evidence, the verdict is clear. I believe Huskers fans should hope for the five-star to stay. There is a clear choice for the best possible outcome in 2026: Starting Quarterback Dylan Raiola.
