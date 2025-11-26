Sunday Morning Quarterback: The ‘Corn Supremacy’ Edition
Black Friday in Lincoln has always carried its own electricity, but this year’s Heroes Game feels especially charged. Nebraska sits at 7–4, coming off a humbling 37–10 loss at Penn State, licking wounds and re-evaluating identity. Yet here come the Iowa Hawkeyes, the annual reminder that while both states grow corn, only one grows the kind people actually want to eat. Nebraska’s is sweet, golden, and worthy of a Thanksgiving table. Iowa’s… well, it looks like it was grown in a ditch beside a fireworks stand and tastes like gravel
This week marks the beginning of a new chapter for Nebraska football. With quarterback Dylan Raiola sidelined for the season and recovering from a fractured fibula, the offense now belongs to TJ Lateef. The freshman brings California cool, but Black Friday in Lincoln demands something more elemental, grit that cuts through cold winds and pressure-filled drives. The question isn’t whether Lateef has talent. It’s whether he can shoulder the weight of a rivalry defined by razor-thin margins and emotional swings that carry through the entire offseason.
If Lateef is going to succeed, he’ll need help from the most dependable unit on the team: the ground game. The Law Firm of Johnson, Nelson & Ives must be open for business from the opening whistle. Emmett Johnson has been the workhorse, but this is a game that demands depth and physicality. Mekhi Nelson and Kwinten Ives can spell him with the kind of complementary styles that challenge even Iowa’s famously stubborn front. Establishing the run does more than control the clock, it unlocks Lateef’s play-action ability and gives threats like Dane Key and Jacory Barney Jr. the downfield opportunities that Iowa hates to defend. Oh and let’s not forget about the tight ends. SMQ has been calling for the tight ends for weeks.
On the defensive side, the Blackshirts must rediscover their bite. Without Ty Robinson and Nash Hutmacher after their departures to the pros, the burden shifts to Cameron Lenhardt and Elijah Jeudy to impose themselves at the line of scrimmage. Marques Watson-Trent remains the emotional heartbeat of this group, a missile against the run and a disruptor in passing lanes. Iowa’s offense thrives only when opponents make mistakes. Clean football takes the Hawkeyes out of their comfort zone.
Special teams could likely be the difference and Mike Ekeler will have his group ready as always, the most dependable unit on the Husker’s squad.
Ultimately, this game comes down to discipline. Iowa survives on field position, turnovers, and forcing opponents into ugly football. Nebraska cannot oblige them. No giveaways. No special-teams disasters. Make Iowa earn every inch; they usually can’t.
Memorial Stadium will be loud, cold, and restless. Fans are tired of Iowa’s recent success in this rivalry, tired of close losses, and tired of watching the Heroes Trophy sit on the wrong side of the river. This feels like a day when the energy of Lincoln tilts the field.
In a game where style points evaporate and toughness reigns, I’m picking the Huskers to take back what’s theirs.
Prediction: Nebraska 21, Iowa 14.
The Heroes Trophy returns to Lincoln, and the nation is reminded once again: the good corn grows west of the Missouri.
