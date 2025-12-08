The Biggest Questions for Nebraska Football Heading Into the Las Vegas Bowl

Since the Nebraska football team’s Black Friday loss to Iowa, there have been some seismic changes around the Husker program. On this edition of the Common Fan Podcast, TJ Birkel, Matty Owens Sr., and Geoff in Lincoln give their thoughts on the latest news, and look at the biggest questions hanging over the team heading into the Las Vegas Bowl.

John Butler and Donovan Raiola Relieved of Their Duties

Both defensive coordinator John Butler and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola were fired in the week following the Iowa game. One could argue Butler’s unit played well enough in the first 10 games of the season, but the defense fell off a cliff in the final two games of the year. The crew discusses the hire of Rob Aurich from San Diego State to replace Butler, and pontificates on what needs to improve on the defensive side of the ball in 2026.

Donovan Raiola also had his moments, and his offensive line seemed to do a pretty good job of paving the way for Emmett Johnson in the second half of the season. But Nebraska’s O line has left plenty to be desired in recent years, between the sacks in 2025, to the lack of NFL draft picks on Raiola’s watch. Raiola’s replacement–Geep Wade from Georgia Tech–has already been named, and appears to be an upgrade.

Emmett Johnson to the NFL

Emmett Johnson, Nebraska’s best running back in more than a decade, the 2025 Big Ten Running Back of the Year, and the heart and soul of this year’s football team, announced he will be forgoing his senior season and entering the NFL draft. The Common Fans are not surprised with Johnson’s decision, which almost certainly means he is out for the bowl game. The boys pay tribute to EJ, and look ahead to who might carry the load in the bowl game.

Huskers to the Las Vegas Bowl

It’s officially officially official: Nebraska will play Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl on December 31.

The Utes are the #15 ranked team in the country, and have the nation’s second best rushing offense, averaging almost 270 yards on the ground per game. They also have a rushing quarterback. On paper, this matchup is…not good, to say the least.

That said, it will be another opportunity for Matt Rhule’s boys to try to take down a ranked team, and it’s a chance to head into the offseason with some momentum and optimism. Rhule, offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen, and interim defensive coordinator Phil Snow need to pull out all the stops to try to figure out a way to get a win in the bowl game.

Biggest Question in a Big Month for Nebraska Football

What is the future of quarterback Dylan Raiola? Or TJ Lateef for that matter? What are Nebraska’s biggest needs in the transfer portal? Will there be more musical chairs among the coaching staff? It’s the most important offseason of Matt Rhule’s tenure in Lincoln, and there are arguably more questions than at any point in the last three years. How Rhule navigates this offseason will go a long way towards determining how his entire time as Nebraska’s head football coach is viewed.

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!

Listen on the Common Fan website, or any audio platform where you get your podcasts. Find us on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeart Radio, and PocketCasts.

Or watch now!

