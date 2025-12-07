How Does Nebraska Match Up with No. 15 Utah?

Nebraska’s (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) season finale comes with high stakes and a national spotlight as the Huskers square off against No. 15 Utah (10-2, 7-2 Big 12) in the Las Vegas Bowl on New Year’s Eve.

Matt Rhule’s squad enters Allegiant Stadium seeking its first win over a ranked opponent under his tenure, while Utah brings one of the nation’s most punishing rushing attacks. With Nebraska’s young quarterback TJ Lateef continuing to grow into his role and the Huskers’ defense facing a major test in the trenches, this clash offers a compelling mix of tradition, opportunity, and challenge.

Rhule’s tenure at Nebraska has yet to produce a breakthrough against ranked opponents, as he remains winless in such matchups. The Huskers themselves have endured a long drought, with their last victory over a ranked team dating back to 2016. This challenge is not unique to his time in Lincoln. Throughout his college coaching career, Rhule’s struggles against ranked foes have been a consistent theme, with only a handful of wins to show across more than a decade on the sidelines.

Nebraska's Path to Victory

Nebraska’s path to victory hinges on slowing Utah’s dominant rushing attack, protecting Lateef from defensive pressure, and leveraging their elite kickoff return unit to create momentum-shifting field position.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback TJ Lateef (14) hands the ball off to running back Emmett Johnson (21) against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Lateef has already shown flashes of poise and playmaking ability, most notably in Nebraska’s win at UCLA, and his ability to extend plays while avoiding turnovers will be vital against Utah’s disciplined defense. At the same time, the Huskers’ front seven faces a significant challenge, as their inconsistency against the run has left them ranked outside the top 90 nationally in rushing yards allowed (No. 94), making it essential to stack the box and force the Utes into passing situations.

Nebraska’s best chance to tilt momentum may come through special teams, where its kickoff return unit ranks among the nation’s elite and has the potential to flip field position in a single play, an edge that could prove decisive in the high-stakes setting of the Las Vegas Bowl.

Nebraska Kenneth Williams and Jacory Barney Jr. both earned well-deserved recognition for their impact on special teams, showcasing the respect they’ve garnered across the Big Ten. Williams was honored as a second-team All-Big Ten return specialist by the media panel. Also, he secured a third-team nod from the coaches, underscoring his consistency and explosiveness in the kickoff game.

Utah’s strengths begin with a ground game that ranks among the nation’s best, averaging nearly 270 rushing yards per contest behind quarterback Devon Dampier and a deep stable of backs (Wayshawn Parker and Byrd Ficklin), all powered by a physical offensive line that wears down defenses over four quarters.

Complementing that attack is a balanced defense, built to limit explosive plays and capable of pressuring quarterbacks without relying heavily on blitzes—an approach that could disrupt Lateef’s rhythm. Adding to their edge is Utah’s big-game experience, as the Utes have consistently competed at a high level in the Big 12, with their only setbacks coming against top-15 opponents (BYU 24-21), leaving them battle-tested and fully prepared for the spotlight of the Las Vegas Bowl.

Utah ranks No. 2 in the nation in rushing offense, showcasing two of the most dominant ground attacks in college football. Navy leads the way, but Utah follows closely behind, ranking second nationally with 269.8 rushing yards per game and 37 touchdowns, a testament to the Utes’ physical offensive line and balanced stable of backs.

Nebraska’s matchup with Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl carries several compelling storylines that will shape the outcome. The Huskers are chasing their first win over a ranked opponent since 2016, putting added pressure on Rhule to deliver in a marquee game, finally.

At quarterback, the contrast is striking as Lateef’s spark and playmaking ability will be tested against the seasoned leadership of Dampier.

In the trenches, the battle between Utah’s powerful offensive line and Nebraska’s defensive front could ultimately decide the contest. Adding to the intrigue, Nebraska fans are expected to travel in large numbers, potentially creating a home atmosphere inside Allegiant Stadium and giving the Huskers an emotional boost on New Year’s Eve.

