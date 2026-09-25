Three Reasons Why Nebraska Will Win; Three Reasons Why Nebraska Will Lose vs. Michigan State

Nebraska faces two unknown hurdles Saturday in its Big Ten opener at Michigan State.



This will be the Huskers’ first road game of 2026. This will be the Huskers’ first game against a Power 4 opponent.

Either one could be a problem for the sheltered Huskers, who are 3-0 playing in the comfort and confines of Memorial Stadium, with two wins over Mid-American Conference teams and the third win over FCS North Dakota.

With Nebraska’s less than imposing non-league schedule, it’s unknown what kind of team the Huskers are. The rigorous Big Ten schedule will sort that out.



Nebraska has shown good tendencies fueled by talented players. Are the Huskers just superior athletically than their early-season opponents? Better coached? Something else? A lot else?

Missing a shoe, Nyziah Hunter races 59 yards for a touchdown after catching a short pass against Michigan State last season. | Cory Edmondson, KFGE

MSU is 2-1 with home wins over MAC opponents Toledo and Eastern Michigan at home. Sparty’s loss was at No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday night, 27-10, a game in which MSU hung in and made the Fighting Irish take notice.



Saturday afternoon’s game (4 o’clock CT, Big Ten Network) is at Spartan Stadium, generally an unpleasant venue for visitors. FanDuel has installed Nebraska as a 5½-point favorite.

Each week, we’ll give you three reasons why the Huskers will win and three reasons why the Huskers will lose. We’ll give you reasons even if the odds seem insurmountable either way.



Nebraska won 38-27 last season in Lincoln. Not sure that has much bearing on this year’s game but it’s worth mentioning, at least in passing.



Nebraska is ranked 58 in The Athletic 138; Michigan State is ranked 67.

Why Nebraska will win

Anthony Colandrea

The transfer quarterback from UNLV has lit up Memorial Stadium and the Husker fanbase with his exciting play. He is a threat to either run or pass and he seems to excel when he’s throwing the ball on the move.



Colandrea has made the Huskers believe. He will be handful for the Spartans’ talented defense. If the Huskers win, Colandrea probably will have plenty to say about it.

Jamal Rule and the running game

The freshman running back is ninth in the nation in rushing with 329 yards on 38 attempts. He averages 8.7 yards per attempt and has five rushing touchdowns.



He is, at the same time, shifty and powerful. He runs hard, but with moves that leaves defenders in his wake. His speed makes him a long-ball threat anytime he breaks the line of scrimmage.

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson signals a first down in the first quarter against North Dakota. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mekhi Nelson has 166 yards on 27 attempts, and Isaiah Mozee has 126 yards on 24 attempts. That shouts out good balance and if one back is being stopped, Nebraska has two others it can turn to.

Nebraska’s defense

The Huskers rank 11th in total defense in the nation at 225.7 yards per game. Their scoring defense is ranked 21st, the Huskers allowing only 14 points per game.



Against a strong Michigan State running attack, the Huskers’ defense will be called on to make stops and get the offense the ball. Expect that to happen.

Why Michigan State will win

New coach Pat Fitzgerald

After the Spartans lost at Notre Dame, Fitz was asked if he was pleased with what he saw from his overmatched team.



“No, we lost the game.,” Fitzgerald told reporters after the game. “We lost the game. We came here to win the game.



“We’ll be a completely different team when we see them in East Lansing next year.”

Michigan State coach Pat Fitzgerald has brought a fiery personality to the Spartans. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is the attitude the Spartans need to hear. Fitzgerald was an inspirational coach at Northwestern, whose players got behind him and played over their heads.

Sparty will win games this season that maybe they shouldn’t because of Fitz and his motivated players.

Michigan State defense

Led by linebacker Jordan Hall, the Spartans rank 29th nationally, allowing 295.7 yards per game. That calculation is skewed somewhat by Notre Dame, which racked up 395 yards of total offense against the Spartans.

Hall has 17 tackles in two games, one behind safety Devin Vaught, who leads the team. Fitzgerald gave Hall this nickname: War Daddy.

Michigan State linebacker Jordan Hall stops Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood last season at Spartan Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hall was in on 13 tackles against Notre Dame despite an arm injury that kept him out of the previous game against Eastern Michigan. Hall wore a brace against the Irish.



Hall was not on MSU’s injury report this week, so he is expected to play Saturday. The Huskers have to be wary of Hall.

Michigan State’s running game

The Spartans will run the ball again and again against the Huskers. Cam Edwards has 288 yards on 60 attempts and three touchdowns. He’s the kind of hard-running back who can get you those must-have 3 yards on a third-and-3.



“Michigan State’s dedicated to running the football,” Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich said at a news conference this week.

Michigan State running back Cam Edwards carries the ball against Notre Dame. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“That is their DNA. They want to establish that so they can open up opportunities for their quarterback and the play-action pass game and movement pass game.

“I think we’re going to see a team dedicated to running the football. Now looking at the OC [offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan] and his past at Washington and Alabama, there’s certainly enough in his history to warn us to proceed with caution at times.



“Because he does have a deep bag of answers.”

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