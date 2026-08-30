As Nebraska Begins Its 2026 Football Schedule, are the Huskers Better Than Last Year?

When Andy Reid coached the Philadelphia Eagles, he often told the media not to become enamored by guys who looked great in minicamps and in training camp.

Let’s see how these workout warriors react when the live bullets are flying, Reid cautioned anyone who would listen. Reid's words might be relevant to Nebraska's 2026 season.

Reid’s choice of expression might have been impolitic in a city, Philadelphia, plagued with gun violence. But his point was simple: It’s one thing for players to look great wearing shorts on the practice field or in the weight room, but can they translate that into NFL games, against NFL players?

As Nebraska football begins its game week, coming off a mostly sunny and optimistic summer, do Reid’s lessons apply to the Huskers? Nebraska coaches, for the most part, have spoken glowingly about the Huskers’ preparations and readiness going into the 2026 season.

So, as the Huskers’ 12-game marathon begins Saturday with the opener against Ohio University, we’ll see if they can improve from their 7-6 season in 2025. Have they improved this offseason? If so, will that improvement be enough?

Looking at the key elements

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule didn’t blow up the program after last season’s disappointing finish, but he made significant changes. New assistant coaches populate Lincoln along with, the Huskers hope, important transfers who can plug holes that were glaringly apparent last season, particularly in November.

Even though Rhule said at Big Ten Media Days he didn’t want to hear about the Huskers’ brutal schedule, that brutal schedule remains intact. “If I hear one person in this building talk about our schedule, get out,” Rhule said in Chicago.

“We understand we have to take a step this year. We’re excited about that. I hope you can hear in my voice that I believe we will because of the young men in our program and the work they’ve done.”

Did the Huskers fix the team?

On offense, Nebraska had to address its leaky line. It brought in three Power 4 transfers, plus tackle Gunnar Gottula has made huge strides coming off an injury. Will this be enough? The live bullets of the Big Ten will answer that question.

Quarterback Anthony Colandrea transferred in from UNLV, the reigning Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. He replaces the enigmatic Dylan Raiola, who started for two years then suffered a fractured fibula on Nov. 1 against USC. Raiola transferred to Oregon in December.

Since he left, Raiola has caught some strays for his lack of mobility, his tendency to hold onto the ball too long and his seemingly abrupt departure from Lincoln. Most of the criticism was warranted, maybe some was rearview-window mentality. Raiola, with a family legacy at Nebraska, moved on.

But when Raiola got hurt, the Huskers were 6-2 and led USC, 14-6, at halftime. Had Nebraska won that night, the College Football Playoff definitely remained on the table, as did a likely better season record.

When Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola was hurt against USC, the Huskers were 6-2. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The talk around Colandrea is mostly optimistic — dynamic personality, keeps plays alive, big arm, great at running the ball. There is some downside, too — too risky with the ball, too many turnovers, for example. There is a huge question mark, or two: How will Colandrea’s game relate to the Big Ten? Can he adjust to the increased competition and physicality awaiting him in 2026?

There are questions about the running-back room, now that Emmett Johnson is in the NFL playing for Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Huskers have a full room of runners and the guess is that someone or two will step up. Will they be as effective as Johnson? That’s a legit question.

One area of strength would appear to be the receivers. Jacory Barney Jr., Nyziah Hunter, Kwazi Gilmer, Quinn Clark, Janiran Bonner and Cortez Mills Jr., should provide Colandrea with talented targets who can help lead the offense. And if Colandrea throws some 50-50 balls, these receivers can go up and get the catch.

Senior tight end Luke Lindenmeyer will be counted on for his blocking and pass catching.

What about the defense?

Nebraska’s biggest need of improvement might be defense. Rhule fired John Butler in December and brought in Rob Aurich, a successful defensive coordinator at San Diego State.

Nebraska has veterans throughout its defense — Cam Lenhardt, Riley Van Poppel, Williams Nweneri, Vincent Shavers Jr., Andrew Marshall, Donovan Jones, Jamir Conn. Familiar names to Husker fans, but will they take that next step to greatness?

We’ve heard plenty this offseason about linebacker Owen Chambliss, who was at San Diego State with Aurich, as a potential game changer and leader on the defense.

But in 2025, this defense was strong against the pass, couldn’t stop the run and, literally, couldn’t stop opponents from scoring in the red zone. No Nebraska fan has forgotten the last three games of 2025, with losses to Penn State (37-10), Iowa (40-16), and Utah (44-22) in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Will there be growth on defense? Will Aurich and his schemes make the difference?

Questions and more questions. Answers will begin to be provided this week, but the real exam will be administered when the Big Ten schedule begins on Sept. 26, and when the schedule that Rhule doesn’t want to hear about begins in earnest on Oct. 10 against defending national champion Indiana.

Such uncertainty is one of the beauties of football and sports in general. No one knows, not for sure, how a season will play out. Will players match expectations based on past performance? Exceed those expectations? Break out and become a game-changing star? Nebraska appears to have improved — or, at least, it made steps in fixing what was wrong last year.



That’s a start.

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