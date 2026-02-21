Six Storylines as Nebraska Football Begins Spring Practices

Nebraska football's spring practices have officially begun.

Matt Rhule is heading into a massive year four, with a brutal schedule waiting for him this fall. After back-to-back 7-6 seasons to show the program's improvement from nearly a decade of despair, the Year 3 Rhule Bump didn't come to fruition.

While nothing can change what lies ahead several months from now, here are some of the top storylines to follow as Nebraska gets 15 practices in over the next month and a half, leading into the return of the true Red-White Spring Game on March 28.

Quarterback Competition

Dylan Raiola is out. TJ Lateef is back. Anthony Colandrea and Daniel Kaelin are in.

The revamped quarterback room is healthy going into the spring. Lateef, who was banged up late in the season and up through the bowl game, was not on Rhule's list of players out or waiting to be cleared. With four starts under his belt, the sophomore will get a fair shot at the starting role. If nothing else, he's earned massive respect from the staff and fans for not hitting the portal himself when competition arrived.

Lateef will have to battle with Mountain West Player of the Year Anthony Colandrea. The former Virginia Cavalier and then UNLV Rebel last season, he threw for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns to nine interceptions in 2025. Nebraska's quarterbacks, on the other hand, combined to throw for 2,920 yards and 23 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

UNLV Rebels quarterback Anthony Colandrea. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Also with time at Virginia under his belt, Kaelin returns to Lincoln with added experience. He didn't see the field in 2024 at Nebraska, but in 2025 as a Cavalier, he played in seven games, completing 57.7% of his passes for one touchdown and one interception.

"It's a completely different room, but it's a confident room too," Holgorsen said. "It all starts with Anthony. He's got three years of starting experience under his belt. That's going to show."

Time will tell if this room can approach the ceiling that never seemed to be nearing with Raiola.

Running Back Room Post-Emmett Johnson

Perhaps no position has more stock put into it based on two drives than running back.

All-American Emmett Johnson is off to the NFL. Not portal additions were made to replace him.

Emmett Johnson was named the Big Ten Running Back of the Year for his efforts in 2025. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Holgorsen pushed back on the need for an outside replacement for Johnson.

"Is it the fans or is it you guys? I think you guys are worse than assistant coaches when it comes to, we just need to keep adding people. There's limitations to how many people you can have on your roster," Holgorsen said.

Both Rhule and Holgorsen pointed to the bowl game as a rationale for what Mekhi Nelson and Kwinten Ives can do. They both also praised Isaiah Mozee.

For reference, Nelson had 136 all-purpose (88 rushing, 48 receiving) against Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl, but only 40 yards came after the first two drives of the game. As for Ives and the short-run situations, three of those four came on the first two possessions, with the last one in garbage time.

Nebraska running back Mekhi Nelson goes for 41 yards on a pass from quarterback TJ Lateef against Akron. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

That's a lot of hope placed on just a couple of drives from the bowl game, especially for a group that was never able to provide meaningful production behind the Big Ten Running Back of the Year.

Offensive Line Overhaul

Where the running back room stayed pat, the offensive line has received an overhaul.

Donovan Raiola has been replaced by Geep Wade, who is getting assistance at the position from Lonnie Teasley. With a new coach comes a new system. Rhule said the whole process has received an overhaul.

"One of the lessons I learned last year was don't ask someone to coach something that isn't theirs," Rhule said. "Geep got here. We're completely aligned. There's lots of different ways to do it, but Geep has his way, and we're coaching the offensive line that way moving forward."

Only two starters from 2025 are expected to hold their spots in 2026. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Returning starters Elijah Pritchett (left tackle) and Justin Evans (center) are expected to hold onto those positions. Transfers Paul Mubenga (left guard), Brendan Black (right guard), and Tree Babalade (right tackle) are expected to round out the rest of the starting line.

Holgorsen is especially excited for Prichett, who he called "a completely different human being" from last year.

"He's 100% bought in," Holgorsen said. "Geep's done a great job with him. Lonnie's done a great job with. But he can't be more excited about where he's currently at."

A New Special Teams Era, Again

This is one that likely won't have any solid evaluation until you get to the games, but we could see something in the Red-White Spring Game on March 28.

Mike Ekeler is now coaching linebackers and special teams at USC. Brett Maher, the former Husker, is now the special teams coordinator in Lincoln, with Nick Humphrey the co-special teams coordinator.

"We liked some of the progress we made last year," Rhule said on Thursday. "I liked the system. I liked the teaching progressions. I liked the day-to-day transferable skills that blend over."

Nebraska’s own.



Brett Maher has officially been named Special Teams Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/NbSoahXtK5 — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) February 18, 2026

That system is seemingly still in place. Two major pieces also in place are punter Archie Wilson and kicker Michael Sarikizis. The pair of Aussies picked Nebraska as part of a relationship with Ekeler. Can this spring, and what happens this fall, keep the high-potential specialists in Lincoln?

New Defensive Staff, Strategy Integration

The defensive side of the ball has a new coordinator, two new coaches for the defensive line and edges, and a new coach to help with the safeties. Each of the assistants has worked with new defensive coordinator Rob Aurich before, bringing a level of comfort in getting his system installed.

"Getting them here, I think it took a lot off the plate of staff preparation," Aurich said on Thursday. "I thought it expedited our ability to teach the players, rather than teach the staff."

Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich meets with the media ahead of 2026 spring practices. | Kaleb Henry

Now, that staff needs to get the players to meet expectations that fell woefully short in 2025. Part of that improvement will hinge on getting a pass rush that was non-existent last year, and hasn't been consistent in Lincoln for a while.

"We have to create the matchups we're looking for, but we also have to get these guys really comfortable being productive at those playmaking points," Aurich said.

As for those that didn't like the 3-3-5 and wanted four down lineman to aid with stopping the run, Aurich's system is here for you.

"We're a split-field, split-safety defense, majoring in quarters and cover seven or bracket variations," Aurich said. "There's a lot of (Nick) Saban principles in the defense. There's a lot of Mike McDonald and Jesse Minter, some of their influences on the defense.







"Ultimately, you'll see us split-field defense most of the time and then getting to a bunch of different coverage variations out of it. We'll be in 4-2-5 personnel with the rush stood up and to the boundary, the weak side D-end. We like to think we're really multiple post-snap but pretty simple pre-snap."

Offensive Identity

Can Nebraska figure out its offensive identity over the next five weeks? That's unlikely, but Holgorsen said they didn't figure out the best runs for Johnson until several weeks into the season last year. Hopefully, this year doesn't take that long to find an identity.

"I know what I want to do, but I don't know what our team does best yet," Holgorsen said. "That just takes time. I'm not a coordinator that has a specific system, and we're going to run it, and if they can't do it, then too bad, so sad, so to speak."

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen before the 2025 Cincinnati game | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

How that new-look offensive line gels and produces will impact the identity and what Holgorsen is most comfortable calling.

"What is our O-line good at? I think we're more athletic on the O-line than we were a year ago. We were more powerful last year. We're more athletic now," Holgorsen said.

As for offensive weapons, the running backs will need to take a step forward, and a new starting quarterback brings new tendencies for what drives success. On the outside, Jacory Barney Jr. and Nyziah Hunter are back, boosted by the addition of transfer Kwazi Gilmer.

"Those three are vets," Holgorsen said. "Those guys look good right now. Those are three really good players that I expect to be productive.



"Those aren't three really good players that I want to see just blocking their tail off, play in and play out, which they did last year. I want to see those guys making plays."

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.