Two More Huskers Hit the Transfer Portal on Sunday

Two more Huskers are looking for new homes.

Nebraska offensive lineman Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres and cornerback Brice Turner are in the transfer portal. There are now 15 known portal departures for the Big Red.

Houston Ka'aha'aina-Torres

Ka'aha'aina-Torres spent just one season in Lincoln, redshirting this fall and seeing action in the blowouts over Akron and Houston Christian. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

One of the top players in Hawaii and one of the nation’s top interior offensive linemen for the Saint Louis Crusaders in Honolulu, Ka'aha'aina-Torres was a consensus three-star recruit. He was the No. 3-ranked player in Hawaii by 247Sports, ESPN and Rivals, with Rivals ranking him as the No. 6 interior offensive lineman in the nation.

Out of high school, Ka'aha'aina-Torres also had offers from Colorado, Arizona State, Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State, Fresno State, BYU, Michigan State, SMU, Cal, Utah and Hawai'i, among others.

Brice Turner

Turner played in just two games over his first two years in Lincoln, making the switch from wide receiver to defensive back during his initial season on campus. This past fall, he played in all 13 games, totaling four tackles, all on kickoff coverage.

The first player to commit to Matt Rhule at Nebraska, Turner was a three-star wideout out of Bay City High School in Texas. His other offer as a prospect was from Prairie View A&M, an FCS program in the Lone Star State.

Coaching Changes and the Need for Portal Upgrades

Both Ka'aha'aina-Torres and Turner are likely products of the changes (don't call it a reset!) since the end of the regular season.

Rhule has flipped several coaching positions, including offensive line coach. That spot was led by Donovan Raiola for the past four years, but is now run by Geep Wade.

While Turner's position coach, Addison Williams, is still on the staff, the defensive coordinator has seen a change for the second straight year. Tony White led the defense when Turner first arrived in Lincoln, with John Butler taking over this fall. Butler was let go after the regular-season finale, getting replaced by Rob Aurich.

New Nebraska offensive line coach Geep Wade (left) and defensive coordinator Rob Aurich (right). | Georgia Tech Athletics & San Diego State Athletics

Nebraska has not been shy about needing to make upgrades this offseason, both with the staff and the roster. Rhule's staff changes have aided with making scholarship offers and locking down visits from the former schools for Wade and Aurich, including offensive lineman from Georgia Tech and several defenders from San Diego State.

Known Transfer Portal Departures

Ka'aha'aina-Torres and Turner are the latest among more than a dozen Huskers to hit the transfer portal.

Others to look for a new home include kicker Tristan Alvano, quarterback Marcos Davila, defensive lineman Jaylen George, linebacker Roger Gradney, defensive back Malcolm Hartzog Jr., offensive lineman Jason Maciejczak, defensive lineman Maverick Noonan, defensive back Preston Okafor, running back Jamarion Parker, defensive lineman Dylan Parrott, safety Braylen Prude, quarterback Dylan Raiola, and safety Caden VerMaas.

