'We're About To Make The Jump': Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule at Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS—Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is focussed on what's next.
Not what's next in his career, which has seen him have a massive year three and then find himself offered upgraded jobs. No, Rhule is focused on Lincoln and continuing to build the Cornhuskers back to prominence.
"The reason why I believe that we're about to make the jump that we're going to make is because each and every day, whether it's our administration, whether it's the people around us, no one is saying, it's this person's fault, it's that person's fault," Rhule said at Big Ten Football Media Days in Las Vegas. "Everyone is owning the product. Yes, we have to win more. That's the deal, but we came into a program that we knew was going to take a little bit of time to fix. I think we're close to fixed."
Rhule said he likes coaching because of the players, and that this group is one he especially likes.
"We like our football team," Rhule said. "We like our football team a lot. We believe in the guys. It's those four guys I mentioned (DeShon Singleton, Marques Buford, Henry Lutovsky, Dylan Raiola). It's all the guys back in Lincoln. We believe we can play with anybody. We've had our highs and lows, our ups and downs. We've been through a lot in two years together, and we're going to go make a run at this thing this year.
"I'm grateful to coach them. It's been probably the most fun I've had in a long time."
Rhule was asked about his returning starting quarterback, sophomore Raiola.
"I would not have brought Dylan if I wasn't so proud of his work," Rhule said. "I mean, he's done a great job with his body. He's done a great job with his knowledge of the offense, his growth with Glenn Thomas, our quarterback coach, and Dana Holgorsen, our OC. His command of the roster, of the team, make no mistake, it's really hard to come in as a freshman with tremendous expectations and have to go be the leader. You're 18 years old, and you're telling six-year seniors now and telling 25-, 24-year-old men, 'Hey, I need you to do this.' It's so hard. What Dylan did last year was really hard."
Rhule also disussed having three new coordinators, close losses remaining an issue, and more. You can watch his full apperance below.
