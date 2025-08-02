What It Would Take for Jacory Barney to Be the Nation's Top Returner
The month of August signals the approach of another Nebraska football season. It brings a fresh opportunity for the program to take the next step and become a name opponents fear on the schedule. While returning may not be the first aspect of football that comes to mind like offense or defense, it plays a crucial role in building a well-rounded team without an achilles heel.
Nebraska wide receiver Jacory Barney Jr. hopes to be the spark that transforms the punt return unit.
"I'm going to lead the nation in punt returns this year," Barney said after Thursday's practice. "With Coach Ek, I believe in it. We say it every day. I believe I'm going to lead the nation this year. That's what I'm working towards."
Speaking it into existence is a strong start, but it raises the question: is it even possible?
Last season, Nebraska’s punt return unit struggled. The Huskers averaged only 4.9 yards per return, which ranked No. 110 nationally. That kind of performance highlights just how much improvement is needed. Barney himself had just three punt returns for 13 yards, giving him a very limited sample. He contributed more as a kickoff returner, totaling 285 yards on 14 kickoff returns, but success in the punt return game still needs to be proven.
For context, Kam Shanks from UAB led the nation in punt return yardage last season. He recorded 329 yards on 16 returns, averaging an impressive 20.6 yards per return. That level of production is the standard Barney will need to reach or surpass to become one of the best in the country.
Nebraska hasn’t seen a top-tier punt returner since De'Mornay Pierson-El in 2014. He finished second in the nation that season with 596 yards on 34 returns, including three touchdowns. Barney hopes to follow in those footsteps, but reaching that level will require a significant leap in both volume and efficiency.
To understand what Jacory Barney is up against, it helps to see who is already in the national spotlight. The Jet Award Watch List highlights the top return specialists expected to make an impact this season, and it serves as the standard for anyone hoping to break into that group.
Barney’s name did not appear on the Jet Award Watch List. Based on last year’s numbers, he hasn’t earned that honor yet. The 2024 Jet Award went to Iowa’s Kaden Wetjen, who tallied 1,055 combined return yards, including 26 punt returns for 328 yards, averaging 12.6 yards per return. Wetjen led both the Big Ten and the nation in return production.
Barney still has work to do to be mentioned among names like that. However, he has the skills, the coaching and the mindset to make a major jump. Whether or not he earns national recognition, his efforts could help transform a long-standing weakness into a real strength for Nebraska.
