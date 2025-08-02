What It Would Take for Jacory Barney to Be the Nation's Top Returner

2025 Jet Award Watchlist numbers:

4 players from the SEC,

3 from the Big 12,

2 from the B1G,

2 from the ACC,

2 from the AAC,

1 Conf USA, Independent, Sunbelt

Two former winners, 2 other finalists, 5 transfers,

10 Wr's, 3 Rb's, 3 Db's. pic.twitter.com/yJFUkkreup