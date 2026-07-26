What Nebraska Native Carter Nelson's Potential Move to the Slot Means for the Big Red

The last two years have been anything but straightforward for Ainsworth (NE) native Carter Nelson.

Officially listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, the junior athlete has already seen action in all 26 of the Huskers' games since arriving on campus in 2024. Now, heading into his third season with the Big Red, the former Class D state high jump champion is staring at a potential new role in NU's offense entering the fall.

Here's what it means for Nelson and the two position groups he appears to be ready to contribute for during the fall.

Nelson's Profile as a Prep Recruit

Nelson, a former consensus four-star recruit, verbally committed to Nebraska in June of 2023 after totaling 32 receptions for 641 yards and 13 touchdowns through the air while rushing for 789 yards and 14 scores on the ground during his junior season.

As a prep prospect, former 247Sports recruiting analyst Allen Trieu described the in-state recruit as "by far the best athlete on the field on his film." At the same time, he noted that Nelson "will have to adjust to the level of competition in college."

Before signing with the Big Red, Nelson was regarded as the No. 3 tight end in the 2024 recruiting class. He received scholarship offers from 29 Division I schools, including Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, and more.

Nelson capped off his high school career by earning first-team All-Nebraska and first-team Super-State honors on the football field while also winning the Class C long jump title and finishing third in the 200-meter race.

Tyler Knaak (75) lifts Carter Nelson in the endzone. | Amarillo Mullen

Collegiate Production to This Point

As a true freshman in 2024, Nelson saw the field right away. However, it didn't come without plenty of hard work over the offseason, attempting to quickly re-learn the game. At Ainsworth, Nelson played eight-man football. Less than a year later, he was contributing in the Big Ten.

In total, he caught 10 passes for 86 yards and one touchdown while also carving out a role on special teams. After appearing in all 13 games, many expected the then-sophomore to make an even bigger impact in 2025.

That didn't happen. Heinrich Haarberg made the move from quarterback to tight end, the position Nelson was expected to transition to as well. On top of that, eventual All-Big Ten Honorable Mention selection Luke Lindenmeyer already had his role.

Though Nelson again appeared in every game, he finished the season with just two receptions for 11 yards. He still found ways to contribute, though, scoring the second touchdown of his collegiate career on a blocked punt return under then-special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler against Michigan State.

Nebraska tight end Luke Lindenmeyer fights for seven yards after a pass from quarterback Dylan Raiola against Cincinnati. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

NU's Tight End Room Entering the Fall

With Haarberg moving on to the NFL, it was widely presumed Nelson would, at the very least, command second-string reps at tight end in 2026. The Huskers retained the aforementioned Lindenmeyer over the offseason, but Nelson was the next most experienced and seemingly capable player in the room.

His potential move to the slot could change that, though. If the position switch does occur, Nebraska enters the fall with just five scholarship tight ends: Lindenmeyer, Luke Sorensen, Cayden Echternach, Danny King, and Eric Ingwerson.

The cupboard isn't completely bare, but proven collegiate production outside of Lindenmeyer is hard to find. That arguably puts added pressure on the former All-Big Ten selection's health and impact throughout the year.

Nebraska wide receiver Nyziah Hunter gains 13 yards against Michigan. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

Huskers Wide Receiver Room Entering the Fall

NU's pass-catching room is arguably as deep as it's ever been under a Matt Rhule-led Husker team. With 18 scholarship players listed on the roster ahead of fall camp, Nelson would be inserting himself in one of the fiercest competitions for playing time there is.

Even so, the coaching staff likely wouldn't make the switch without a plan. If Nelson does indeed make the move, it's because they've identified a role that they believe gives him the best opportunity to contribute this fall.

Nyziah Hunter, Jacory Barney, Kwazi Gilmer, Cortez Mills, Quinn Clark, Janiran Bonner, and several other receivers aren't going anywhere. If Nelson is going to find a role in the wide receiver room, he'll have to earn it. But if the staff believes his talents are better suited for the slot, the position change could ultimately unlock the potential that made him one of the nation's top recruits back in 2024.

Nebraska wide receiver Carter Nelson celebrates after catching a 24-yard touchdown reception against Northern Iowa. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

What It Means for Nelson This Fall

A potential move to the slot suggests Nebraska is still searching for the best way to maximize Nelson's talent this fall. Regarded as the No. 14 highest-rated recruit the Huskers have ever signed, there's little doubt he possesses some of the highest upside on the team.

The coaching staff is attempting to unlock that in 2026. If successful, the move would not only give the Big Red another playmaker on the field but also serve as tangible proof of their ability to develop players by putting them in the best positions to succeed.

For now, Nelson remains listed as a tight end and, more importantly, is working his way back to full strength after an injury that sidelined him during the spring. Missing those reps wasn't ideal, but fall camp offers him an opportunity to catch up. Don't be surprised if the Huskers use the coming weeks to see where Nelson can make his biggest impact yet. And if he's able to tap into what his recruiting profile suggests, Nebraska should expect big things out of the in-state recruit this fall.

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