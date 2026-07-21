Will Portal Additions Boost the Husker Linebacker Corps This Fall?

A linebacker's commitment to his team is measured by the distance he is from the ball at the end of the play.



— Author Unknown

This installment on the 2026 Husker defense deals with the linebacker room and what fans can expect from them this fall.

As most fans know, Nebraska will be running a new defensive scheme in 2026. The new system was brought in by first year Husker defensive coordinator, Rob Aurich. Last year, he was the DC at San Diego State. NU has moved from last year’s 3-3-5 scheme to a 4-2-5 this fall. Just how well the new defense will work won’t be known for a few months.

But one thing we do know. Fourth-year Husker LB coach Rob Dvoracek will once again be coaching the linebackers, He is one of only two Husker assistants to have remained in the same role at Nebraska since joining Matt Rhule in 2023. (RB coach E.J. Barthel is the other one.)



Let’s look at some of the Husker linebackers competing for playing time this fall.

Linebacker Room

Coaches



Rob Dvoracek: Linebacker assistant

(Fourth year at Nebraska)



Phil Simpson: Outside linebackers

(Was a defensive analyst at NU in 2023 and coached outside linebackers at NU last season.)

Key Players



Owen Chambliss (JR) 6-3, 230, Corona, CA

Transfer from San Diego State



Vincent Shavers Jr. (JR) 6-1, 225, Miami, FL



Dawson Merritt (SO) 6-3, 225, Stilwell, KS

Might be an edge rusher



Dexter Foster (JR) 6-3, 235, Portland, OR

Transfer from Oregon State



Will Hawthorne (RSFR) 6-2, 225, Ames, IA

Transfer from Iowa State



Christian Jones (RSFR) 6-2, 235, Elkhorn, NE



Dylan Rogers (JR) 6-3, 240, Cypress, TX



Pierce Mooberry (RSFR) 6-3, 220, Omaha, NE



Jacob Bower (JR) 6-1, 220, Rancho Santa Margarita,CA

Some Players Not Returning



Dasan McCullough

Entered the 2026 NFL draft (Denver Broncos)



Javin Wright

Entered the 2026 NFL draft (Tampa Bay)



Marques Watson-Trent

Used up his eligibility

My Take

The linebackers and defensive backs will be only as good as Nebraska’s defensive line. If the D-line performs up to expectations, the rest of the defense will look and play better.

To his credit, Matt Rhule revamped his defense in the offseason. He hired a new defensive coordinator, D-line coach and added a rush ends coach. Even the defensive scheme is new.

While change is often a good thing-especially when your team ends with three blowout losses the way Nebraska did last year-it can also be challenging for players to digest the new system.

The question is: How quickly can the players master the scheme?

One of the things that helped Tom Osborne’s amazing run in the 90s was the stability of his staff and a continued belief in his defensive and offensive schemes. Opponents knew what was coming. They just couldn’t stop it.

So what can Husker fans expect this fall from the line backing room?

Matt Rhule has some talent already in place (Shavers, Rogers, Merritt and Jones) and has upgraded his roster by adding portal players like Chambliss, Foster and Hawthorne.

The learning curve will be steep.

But one thing working in the Huskers’ favor is transfer Owen Chambliss. He knows Aurich’s system. Last year, Chambliss played for Aurich at SDSU. Chambliss’ on-field presence could be like that of an extra coach for the defense.

I don’t see any preseason all-Big Ten linebackers at NU this season. Let’s hope the Husker D-line is exceptional this fall.

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