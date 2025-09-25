What Record Does Nebraska Need To Put Up In October?
After a 3-0 start to the season, Nebraska dropped its first game of the year against Michigan. Not all hope is lost, however, at least according to Jack Mitchell and Josh Peterson. With two home games and two road games in October, do the Huskers need to go 4-0 to keep the good vibes going into November? Or would 3-1 do the trick?
Below is a lightly edited transcript of their discussion on the games, how they'd rank the opponents in terms of toughness, and more.
Josh: I this a “must-win month?" What's the record that they need for you to be feeling really good?
Jack: That's a great question.
Josh: Let me throw this to you and to the rest of the room.; 3-1, would that be a disappointment? Because if it would, it still means that they are 6-2, which they have never been under Matt Rhule. And so, I think that's the really interesting piece to this next month.
Jack: I love that question. And you've got to commit now. Okay? So you can't pick it later down the road. If you think 3-1, if you think 6-2, [that means] 3-1 in the next games. Bowl eligible going into USC, Penn State, UCLA, and Iowa. Those are the last four. Are you okay with that now? Would you deem that now a place that you think is a success, or is that unacceptable? Does it have to be 4-0 or nothing for you?
Josh: 3-1 means you're 6-2 with the schedule of November, I think you worry that 7-5 is on the table, right? Because you could lose to USC at home, you could lose to Penn State on the road, and you could lose to Iowa, of course. And then you beat UCLA. So like a 3-1 [record] is nice. You entered November, and for the first time, Jack, since 2016, we are not wondering, “Will they be bowl eligible by the time Halloween rolls around?”
Jack: That’s something.
Josh: That is progress! But is that what you were hoping for before the season, and was it what you were hoping for a week ago? You know, to say, “Oh, we could be bowl eligible and not have to worry about it by November.”
Jack: And I think it's hard because I don't know what the loss is. Are all these games fairly equal, though, these next four? Northwestern's different, right?
Josh: Northwestern is the one that is not equal for sure.
Jack: How would you rank them?
Josh: Toughness wise? Minnesota, Michigan State, Maryland, Northwestern.
Jack: I put Maryland two because it’s on the road.
Josh: Yeah, that's fair. I think I almost went with Michigan State slightly above them, because it's the next game and it's just so important. I don't know if that makes any sense whatsoever. But because there seems to be pressure on the game, I bumped it up just a little bit.
I think Minnesota is easily the toughest. Part of that is the history of the two teams; Nebraska has had so many struggles against them.
Jack: I'm not sure if they've done anything particularly impressive this year. I mean, they beat they blew out some teams they should. They then got beat by Cal, who got absolutely blitzed last week by San Diego State.
I'd go Minnesota, Maryland, Michigan State, and then a fairly big break, and then Northwestern.
Josh: So you bumped the road games up to the top and then you went with the home game.
Jack: I think so. And I just I think Michigan State's a pretty decent matchup for Nebraska. I think it'll work. They're not putting a lot of pressure on the quarterback. [Aidan] Chiles will throw picks. He hasn't a ton this year.
Josh: Isn’t it going to be fun to see [Nebraska] go against a pass team? It's gonna be really fun to see them go against a pass team.
Jack: I watched a little bit, after our show on Saturday night, of them against USC and you know, they hung in that game. They hung in that game but Michigan was a terrible matchup for Nebraska. Michigan State, I think, is a lot better matchup for Nebraska. From what I've seen.
Josh: What do think about this from [s subscriber]? “I'm still uneasy about playing the power running teams; Minnesota, Penn State, and Iowa.”
Jack: I'm worried about playing Penn State for sure, regardless. I don't know if they're a power running team. I honestly haven't seen a lot of Minnesota this year, so I don't know. I don't have a huge opinion on them yet. And Iowa, are they a power running team now? I don't know what they are.
Josh: I'm worried about Iowa because [of] the games that they've played against Iowa.
Jack: I'm worried about Iowa, but not because of their running game.
Josh: You're worried about Hawkeye Magic. That's why you're worried.
Jack: Of course, because they know they've got the formula, right? Against Nebraska. Their offense worked [against Rutgers], but I still saw their quarterback just look really bad during that game.
Watch the full clip below!
Want the watch the entire episode, get access to ad-free episodes, and get all that Volleyball State has to offer? Head to patreon.com/i80club today and become a member of the growing I-80 Club!
More From Nebraska on SI
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.