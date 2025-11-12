Where, Who the Latest Bowl Projections Have Nebraska Playing
For the second consecutive season, Nebraska football is bowl eligible.
The Huskers are out to a 7-3 start, their best since 2016. That was the last year that Nebraska made it to six wins in back-to-back seasons, giving way to a seven-year bowl drought.
NU has also guaranteed a winning season in back-to-back years for the first time since the Bo Pelini era.
No longer needing to wait for a win in November to see if the team will achieve bowl eligibility, we can see where a number of outlets are projecting Nebraska's bowl destination and opponent. Those projections are below.
On3
ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Nebraska has never played in this bowl, which was known as the Hall of Fame Bowl from 1986 to 1995 before operating as the Outback Bowl through 2022.
However, the Huskers have a long history with the Sooners. The two teams have played 88 times, going back to 1912. Oklahoma holds the all-time series, 47-38-3. It is a rivalry that has gone in waves, with Nebraska dominating up to World War II, Oklahoma handling the 1940s and 1950s, mixed results from 1959 through Nebraska's 1971 national title season, mostly OU through the 1970s, a split in the 1980s before Nebraska's dominance in the 1990s, and Oklahoma holding an 8-2 edge in the 2000s.
The Sooners are currently 7-2 and just outside of the bracket in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, so a ReliaQuest Bowl would be a major disappointment for those in Norman.
College Football News
Music City Bowl vs. LSU
Nebraska's only Music City Bowl appearance was a 2016 loss to Tennessee. This time, though, could feature a fourth opponent for the Big Red that does not have its original head coach at the helm.
LSU fired Brian Kelly earlier this season. The Tigers are currently 5-4 and on a three-game losing streak.
The Huskers are undefeated all-time against the Bayou Bengals, at 5-0-1. The lone tie came in Baton Rouge in 1976. Nebraska's first claimed national title season ended with an Orange Bowl victory over LSU, 17-12, on Jan. 1, 1971.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura
Music City Bowl vs. Missouri
A different but more familiar SEC opponent could be waiting for the Big Red in Nashville.
Nebraska holds an all-time lead over Missouri, 65-36-3, though the two teams have not played since 2010, when the Huskers went to the Big Ten and the Tigers were heading into their last year with the Big 12 before departing for the SEC. NU won the last two matchups in the series, but that falls far short of the 24 straight the Big Red took from 1979-2002.
ESPN's Mark Schlabach
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Utah
Nebraska has never played in the Las Vegas Bowl, but it would be fitting to open the season there for Big Ten Media Days and then end the season in the same place for a bowl game.
Nebraska and Utah have played four times in history, but not once since the George H. W. Bush administration. The Huskers are 4-0 in the series that goes back to 1968.
Sports Illustrated & USA Today
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State
The Las Vegas Bowl is a popular pick for the Huskers, where, again, a former Pac-12 program would be waiting (apologies to Oregon State and Washington State).
Nebraska owns a 6-2 all-time record against Arizona State. ASU famously upset the Huskers in 1996 to stop a potential run to a third straight national title.
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. California
Another prediction for a Las Vegas finish for the Big Red, but this time against a team not currently in the Big 12.
The California Bears were among the teams to join the ACC in the Pac-12 exodus. The Huskers are 3-0 in matchups with the Bears. The closest result was in 1978, a 36-26 final. The most recent meeting was a 45-0 shellacking in 1999.
Pro Football Network
Pinstripe Bowl vs. Miami (FL)
A return trip to New York might not be what the Huskers want, but a chance at a historical bowl rival could get the juices flowing all the same.
Nebraska and Miami are level all-time against each other, splitting the 12 meetings. The two have met in a New York bowl game before, with the Huskers winning 36-34 in the 1962 Gotham Bowl.
In the other five bowl matchups (four Orange and one Rose), the Hurricanes hold a 4-1 advantage. Thrice has the winner of a bowl game between these two teams been named the national champion.
Big Ten Bowl Order
Nebraska is currently 8th in the Big Ten standings as the lone 4-3 team. The league's bowl ties are listed below, but keep in mind that College Football Playoff teams are removed from these. Meaning, Indiana and Ohio State are not likely to fill any of these spots.
- Citrus (formerly Capital One) vs. SEC
- ReliaQuest (formerly Outback) vs. SEC
- Las Vegas vs. Former Pac-12 Teams
- Music City vs. SEC
- Pinstripe vs. ACC
- Rate (formerly Cactus, Insight, Copper) vs. Big 12
- GameAbove Sports (formerly Quick Lane, Motor City) vs. MAC
There is a likelihood that a pre-2024 Big Ten team faces a newly added opponent from the Pac-12. Just like Indiana and Ohio State, Oregon is likely destined for the CFP. That means teams like Washington, USC, and UCLA could face a Big Ten opponent in Las Vegas.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 Nebraska 28, Northwestern 21
- Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 28, UCLA 21
- Nov. 22 at Penn State TBA
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
