Where, Who the Latest Bowl Projections Have Nebraska Playing
For the second consecutive season, Nebraska football is bowl eligible.
The Huskers are out to a 7-3 start, their best since 2016. That was the last year that Nebraska made it to six wins in back-to-back seasons, giving way to a seven-year bowl drought.
NU has also guaranteed a winning season in back-to-back years for the first time since the Bo Pelini era.
No longer needing to wait for a win in November to see if the team will achieve bowl eligibility, we can see where a number of outlets are projecting Nebraska's bowl destination and opponent. Those projections are below.
On3
Music City Bowl vs. Vanderbilt
Nebraska's only Music City Bowl appearance was a 2016 loss to Tennessee, so it would make sense for a return trip to also be against another in-state school. This contest would also hold interest in the fact that Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia took a shot at Nebraska and the Big Ten back in June.
"You got to think about this too, the SEC is like nothing (else)," Pavia told Bussin' With The Boys. "The Big Ten, you have Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State... the SEC you have all dogs. You only have like four games a year (in the Big Ten). The SEC, it's like week after week you're going to get beat on.
"The Big Ten, you ain't going to get beat on with like the Purdue, Nebraskas."
The Huskers and Commodores have never played. Vandy is currently 8-2 and ranked No. 14.
College Football News
Music City Bowl vs. Memphis
If not one in-state school, how about a different one?
Nebraska and Memphis have never played each other in college football. The Tigers are 8-3 but outside of the College Football Playoff rankings, looking to be too far out of the running for one of the conference champion automatic bids to the CFP.
CBS Sports
Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee
Not one. Not two. But three different projections for in-state schools in the Music City Bowl.
The Huskers and Volunteers have only ever played each other in bowl games, beginning with the 1998 Orange Bowl that gave Tom Osborne his final national title.
The two also met with the 2000 Fiesta Bowl and the 2016 Music City Bowl, with Tennessee winning the latter.
Sports Illustrated
ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Tennessee
Nebraska has never played in this bowl, which was known as the Hall of Fame Bowl from 1986 to 1995 before operating as the Outback Bowl through 2022.
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Utah
Nebraska has never played in the Las Vegas Bowl, but it would be fitting to open the season there for Big Ten Media Days and then end the season in the same place for a bowl game.
Nebraska and Utah have played four times in history, but not once since the George H. W. Bush administration. The Huskers are 4-0 in the series that goes back to 1968.
USA Today
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State
Another former Pac-12 team here, the Sun Devils are 5-3 after making the College Football Playoff last season.
Nebraska owns a 6-2 all-time record against Arizona State. ASU famously upset the Huskers in 1996 to stop a potential run to a third straight national title.
Pro Football Network
Pinstripe Bowl vs. Louisville
Back to New York might represent a giant disappointment for the Big Red after playing there last season.
The Huskers and Cardinals have never played in football. This one woul dlikely end up being called the Dani Busboom Kelly Bowl.
Big Ten Bowl Order
Nebraska is currently tied for sixth in the Big Ten standings as the lone 4-3 team. The league's bowl ties are listed below, but keep in mind that College Football Playoff teams are removed from these. Meaning, Indiana and Ohio State are not likely to fill any of these spots.
- Citrus (formerly Capital One) vs. SEC
- ReliaQuest (formerly Outback) vs. SEC
- Las Vegas vs. Former Pac-12 Teams
- Music City vs. SEC
- Pinstripe vs. ACC
- Rate (formerly Cactus, Insight, Copper) vs. Big 12
- GameAbove Sports (formerly Quick Lane, Motor City) vs. MAC
There is a likelihood that a pre-2024 Big Ten team faces a newly added opponent from the Pac-12. Just like Indiana and Ohio State, Oregon is likely destined for the CFP. That means teams like Washington, USC, and UCLA could face a Big Ten opponent in Las Vegas.
Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
- Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
- Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
- Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
- Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
- Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
- Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
- Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
- Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
- Nov. 8 Nebraska 28, UCLA 21
- Nov. 22 at Penn State 6 p.m. NBC
- Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS
Home games are bolded. All times central.
