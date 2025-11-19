All Huskers

Where, Who the Latest Bowl Projections Have Nebraska Playing

Take your pick of the Tennessee schools in this week's projections. Plus, multiple opponents that the Huskers have never faced before.

Kaleb Henry

Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Dane Key runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at the Rose Bowl.
Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Dane Key runs the ball against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at the Rose Bowl. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the second consecutive season, Nebraska football is bowl eligible.

The Huskers are out to a 7-3 start, their best since 2016. That was the last year that Nebraska made it to six wins in back-to-back seasons, giving way to a seven-year bowl drought.

NU has also guaranteed a winning season in back-to-back years for the first time since the Bo Pelini era.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule.
Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

No longer needing to wait for a win in November to see if the team will achieve bowl eligibility, we can see where a number of outlets are projecting Nebraska's bowl destination and opponent. Those projections are below.

On3

Music City Bowl vs. Vanderbilt

Nebraska's only Music City Bowl appearance was a 2016 loss to Tennessee, so it would make sense for a return trip to also be against another in-state school. This contest would also hold interest in the fact that Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia took a shot at Nebraska and the Big Ten back in June.

Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia looks for a receiver during the third quarter against Auburn at FirstBank Stadium.
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia looks for a receiver during the third quarter against Auburn at FirstBank Stadium. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"You got to think about this too, the SEC is like nothing (else)," Pavia told Bussin' With The Boys. "The Big Ten, you have Ohio State, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State... the SEC you have all dogs. You only have like four games a year (in the Big Ten). The SEC, it's like week after week you're going to get beat on.

"The Big Ten, you ain't going to get beat on with like the Purdue, Nebraskas."

The Huskers and Commodores have never played. Vandy is currently 8-2 and ranked No. 14.

College Football News

Music City Bowl vs. Memphis

If not one in-state school, how about a different one?

Nebraska and Memphis have never played each other in college football. The Tigers are 8-3 but outside of the College Football Playoff rankings, looking to be too far out of the running for one of the conference champion automatic bids to the CFP.

CBS Sports

Music City Bowl vs. Tennessee

Not one. Not two. But three different projections for in-state schools in the Music City Bowl.

Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Ryker Fyfe
Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Ryker Fyfe runs for a touchdown during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Nissan Stadium. / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

The Huskers and Volunteers have only ever played each other in bowl games, beginning with the 1998 Orange Bowl that gave Tom Osborne his final national title.

The two also met with the 2000 Fiesta Bowl and the 2016 Music City Bowl, with Tennessee winning the latter.

Sports Illustrated

ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Tennessee

Nebraska has never played in this bowl, which was known as the Hall of Fame Bowl from 1986 to 1995 before operating as the Outback Bowl through 2022.

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura & Mark Schlabach

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Utah

Nebraska has never played in the Las Vegas Bowl, but it would be fitting to open the season there for Big Ten Media Days and then end the season in the same place for a bowl game.

Nebraska and Utah have played four times in history, but not once since the George H. W. Bush administration. The Huskers are 4-0 in the series that goes back to 1968.

USA Today

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State

Another former Pac-12 team here, the Sun Devils are 5-3 after making the College Football Playoff last season.

Nebraska owns a 6-2 all-time record against Arizona State. ASU famously upset the Huskers in 1996 to stop a potential run to a third straight national title.

Pro Football Network

Pinstripe Bowl vs. Louisville

Back to New York might represent a giant disappointment for the Big Red after playing there last season.

Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule
Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Matt Rhule holds the championship trophy as Cornhuskers players celebrate after the game against the Boston College Eagles at Yankee Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Huskers and Cardinals have never played in football. This one woul dlikely end up being called the Dani Busboom Kelly Bowl.

Big Ten Bowl Order

Nebraska is currently tied for sixth in the Big Ten standings as the lone 4-3 team. The league's bowl ties are listed below, but keep in mind that College Football Playoff teams are removed from these. Meaning, Indiana and Ohio State are not likely to fill any of these spots.

  1. Citrus (formerly Capital One) vs. SEC
  2. ReliaQuest (formerly Outback) vs. SEC
  3. Las Vegas vs. Former Pac-12 Teams
  4. Music City vs. SEC
  5. Pinstripe vs. ACC
  6. Rate (formerly Cactus, Insight, Copper) vs. Big 12
  7. GameAbove Sports (formerly Quick Lane, Motor City) vs. MAC

There is a likelihood that a pre-2024 Big Ten team faces a newly added opponent from the Pac-12. Just like Indiana and Ohio State, Oregon is likely destined for the CFP. That means teams like Washington, USC, and UCLA could face a Big Ten opponent in Las Vegas.

Have a question or comment for Kaleb? Send an email to kalebhenry.huskermax@gmail.com.

Nebraska Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 28 Nebraska 20, Cincinnati 17
  • Sep. 6 Nebraska 68, Akron 0
  • Sep. 13 Nebraska 59, Houston Christian 7
  • Sep. 20 Michigan 30, Nebraska 27
  • Oct. 4 Nebraska 38, Michigan State 27
  • Oct. 11 Nebraska 34, Maryland 31
  • Oct. 17 Minnesota 24, Nebraska 6
  • Oct. 25 vs. Northwestern 11 a.m. FS1
  • Nov. 1 USC 21, Nebraska 17
  • Nov. 8 Nebraska 28, UCLA 21
  • Nov. 22 at Penn State 6 p.m. NBC
  • Nov. 28 (Black Friday) vs. Iowa 11 a.m. CBS

Home games are bolded. All times central.

More From Nebraska On SI

feed

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.

Published
Kaleb Henry
KALEB HENRY

Kaleb Henry is an award-winning sports reporter, covering collegiate athletics since 2014 via radio, podcasting, and digital journalism. His experience with Big Ten Conference teams goes back more than a decade, including time covering programs such as the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Oregon Ducks, and USC Trojans. He has contributed to Sports Illustrated since 2021. Kaleb has won multiple awards for his sports coverage from the Nebraska Broadcasters Association and Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association. Prior to working in sports journalism, Kaleb was a Division I athlete on the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Track and Field team where he discussed NCAA legislation as SIUE's representative to the Ohio Valley Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. 

Home/Football