Why Emmett Johnson Deserves Your Full Attention
You won’t find Emmett Johnson on many preseason All-Big Ten lists. You probably won’t hear his name mentioned in national conversations about top returning backs. But if you ask those inside the Nebraska program, or anyone who watched him down the stretch in 2024, you’ll hear something different: this guy can do it all.
That’s coming off a 2024 season in which Johnson quietly led Nebraska with 908 all-purpose yards, rushing for 598 yards on 117 carries, catching 39 passes for 286 yards, and even dabbling in punt return duties with an average of 12 yards per return. While “do-it-all” may sound like a bold claim, the numbers alone are enough to make you look twice, especially considering Johnson spent most of the year splitting reps as a second-string back.
With offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen now calling the shots, it’s hard not to feel optimistic about Nebraska’s RB1. It’s not just the production that stands out, but the growing number of offseason signals suggesting Emmett Johnson could be in for a breakout campaign in 2025.
1. Doubling Down on Emmett
In today’s college football landscape, it’s easy for players to chase greener pastures, and just as easy for coaches to search for a “better” option in the portal. This offseason, both of those roads were on the table. Yet when it came time to make decisions, Nebraska’s staff chose to double down on Emmett Johnson as their featured back for 2025 and beyond. That alone speaks volumes.
Time and again this offseason, fans and media questioned if, not when, the Huskers would bring in another running back. But each time, the staff stuck to the same message: they believe in what they already have. That belief reflects both a vision for what Johnson can become in this offense and an understanding of the durability he'll need to carry the load as Nebraska’s bell-cow back in 2025.
2. Built for the Workload
Another reason for genuine optimism? Just look at Emmett Johnson. Since being knighted as Nebraska’s go-to back, it’s clear he’s taken the physical side of the job seriously. While the exact weight gain isn’t public, one glance at recent photos shows a back that has clearly been living in the weight room. That added size, paired with the proven elusiveness we’ve already seen on Saturdays, makes it easy to project Johnson handling 16–22 carries per game in 2025. He’s not just preparing for that workload; he’s making it clear to coaches that he’s ready to own it.
3. Made for the Scheme
Holgorsen’s arrival didn’t just keep Emmett Johnson in Lincoln; it unlocked a perfect match. Johnson totaled 385 yards in the final three games of 2024 after Holgorsen took over play-calling duties, including 198 yards on 24 touches against Wisconsin.
“He did a couple routine things that turned into explosive plays,” Holgorsen said this spring. “Just kept feeding him and challenged him to really work hard on making people miss.”
Johnson’s versatility, 598 rushing yards, 286 receiving yards, and the ability to line up in the slot, makes him a natural fit in a scheme built around spacing and mismatches.
“I don’t just want to be a running back,” Johnson said. “I feel like I’m a weapon.”
The staff agrees. Holgorsen called Johnson in as one of the first players to sit down for post-season talks and said he came away convinced he’s going to be “a special player here.” This offense is designed for playmakers in space, and Johnson is ready to thrive in it.
Add it all up, the coaching staff’s commitment, the offseason transformation, and the scheme fit, and it’s clear: Emmett Johnson isn’t just Nebraska’s starting running back, he’s the centerpiece of an offense ready to turn the page. If the Huskers are going to take a step forward in 2025, Johnson will almost certainly be leading the charge.
