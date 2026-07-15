How Rob Aurich’s Linebacker Scheme and Owen Chambliss’ Fit Could Elevate Nebraska’s Defense

When Rob Aurich took over as San Diego State’s defensive coordinator in 2025, the Aztecs made one of the most dramatic defensive turnarounds not only in the Mountain West but in the entire country. A big reason? The way his linebackers operated within the 4-2-5 scheme.

Aurich’s system asks linebackers to be versatile, fast, rely on their instincts, and be capable of playing downhill against the run while dropping into coverage and rushing in certain packages.

One player who thrived in that system was Owen Chambliss. The standout linebacker became a focal point of Aurich’s defense, showcasing the range, tackling ability, and football IQ that made him a perfect fit.

Let's Look at the Numbers

Kenny Larabee, KLIN

At SDSU, Chambliss and the linebacker group delivered consistent production. Chambliss stood out with strong defensive grades, impactful run defense, and the ability to make plays all over the field.

PLAYER TOT DEF RDEF TACK PRSH COV Owen Chambliss 765 85.5 81.4



83.0 76.0 85.2 Mister Williams 554 69.8 80.1 76.5 72.1 54.2 Brady Anderson 119 72.6 79.1 79.4 62.5 67.9 DJ Herman 163 57.1 62.9 36.7 64.4 52.1 Tano Letuli 209 90.5 79.3 47.8 68.4 91.2

Aurich’s scheme allowed players like Chambliss to use their instincts and athleticism to create negative plays while maintaining gap discipline. He posted solid overall grades with excellent run defensive numbers and versatility in pass coverage.

Nebraska Has Talent and Upside but Needs Development

Vincent Shavers has played in 26 career games for the Big Red while earning 14 starts. He has arguably been the most productive member of the Huskers 2024 recruiting class to date. | @_hbk.vince_/Instagra

While Rob Aurich has plenty of work ahead after Nebraska’s linebackers struggled with consistency, the situation may not be as daunting as it first appears. When comparing the talent he inherits in Lincoln to the group he had at San Diego State, Nebraska possesses intriguing pieces with upside.

The Huskers return young players who played a lot of meaningful snaps last season and could fit Aurich’s scheme well, including Vincent Shavers Jr. and Dawson Merritt. Both bring size, athleticism, and potential that align with what Aurich and his staff look for in traditional linebackers and hybrid roles. With Chambliss now in Lincoln as a transfer, he could serve as a leader and vocal leader for the entire position group.

Nebraska Linebackers in 2026:

Here’s a look at the key players in Nebraska’s 2026 linebacker depth:

Owen Chambliss (transfer): Standout from SDSU who thrived in Aurich’s system. Brings proven production, instincts, and leadership that could anchor the group in Lincoln.



Vincent Shavers Jr.: Physical presence with size and run-stopping ability. Needs to improve consistency in coverage but has the tools to be a solid every down contributor.



Dawson Merritt: Athletic and versatile option who fits the hybrid demands of Aurich’s scheme. Shows good range and could excel in the cheetah role or as a traditional linebacker.



Dexter Foster (transfer): Linebacker transfer from Oregon State who adds depth and athleticism to the room. Has the physical tools to develop into a contributor in Aurich’s system.



Will Hawthorne (transfer): Linebacker transfer from Iowa State with potential and upside, didn't see the field his freshman year at ISU but could see expanded snaps this coming season.

PLAYER TOT DEF RDEF TACK PRSH COV Owen Chambliss 765 85.5 81.4 83.0 76.0 85.2 Vincent Shavers Jr. 547 70.3 71.2 67.5 63.2 64.7 Dawson Merritt 106 63.2 71.9 54.6 52.7 53.7 Dexter Foster 436 62.5 68.0 76.4 57.6 56.2

The Biggest Question

Nebraska linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. brings down Michigan's Justice Haynes for a 1-yard loss. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

The biggest question surrounding Nebraska’s linebackers entering the 2026 season is the development and integration of the group around Owen Chambliss. Chambliss showed what Aurich’s scheme can produce at SDSU. Can he replicate that success in the Big Ten while helping elevate players like Vincent Shavers, Dawson Merritt, Dexter Foster, and maybe even Will Hawthorne?

The real challenge will be consistency, the defensive line got a lot of the criticism in stopping the run last season but you could argue the linebackers at 2nd level was just as much of the problem. If the linebackers can be reliable and be in their correct gaps they could help the defensive be successful next season.

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