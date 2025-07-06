Former Nebraska Volleyball Star Gets Engaged Over July 4 Weekend
Former Nebraska Husker volleyball star Lindsay Krause added one more thing to celebrate over the holiday weekendd.
The outside hitter took to Instagram on July 3, announcing her engagement to Piper Wildeman.
"July 3rd, thank you LORD, I said yes to marrying my best friend," Krause wrote.
The series of photos captured the moment Wildeman got down on one knee to watching fireworks together.
Several of Krause's teammates at Nebraska congratulated the couple.
"YESSSS MISS LINDSAY," said Lexi Rodriguez.
"I'm crying I love you," added Harper Murray.
"IM SO HAPPY FOR U 2," exclaimed Merritt Beason.
Bergen Reilly, Maisie Boesiger, Andi Jackson, Ally Batenhorst, Kennedi Orr, and Leyla Blackwell also congratulated the happy couple. Nebraska softball star Jordy Bahl also congratulated Krause.
Krause and Wildeman have begun wedding planning and created a website courtesy of The Knot. The date and location are to be determined but the nuptials will take place in Omaha. There is also a registry for those wanting to purchase gifts for the couple.
Krause finished her career at Nebraska after the 2024 season, completing her Bachelor's degree in just three years. Since then, she was drafted and signed by the Omaha Supernovas of the Pro Volleyball Federation.
Wildeman is the brother of former Husker football player Tate Wildeman and is the son of former Iowa football star Parker Wildeman, who earned second-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior in 1994.
