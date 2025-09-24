All Huskers

Husker Men 'Git-R-Done', Claim First Tournament Title Since 2012

More than 13 years in the making, the Nebraska men's golf team can once again be called tournament champions.

Nebraska's Rudy Sautron finished in a tie for first to help the Huskers claim their first men's golf tournament title since 2012.
It’s fitting that the tournament was called the “Git-R-Done Invitational” for the Nebraska men’s golf team because, for the first time since 2012, they’ve captured a tournament title.

The last time the Huskers pulled off the feat takes us back to Sept. 10-11, 2012, when NU won the Fairway Club Invitational at Arbor Links, which was the season opener that year.

The Huskers were led by Rudy Sautron (-13) and Caden Mickelson (-12), who finished T-1st and 3rd, respectively. Alex Lindstrom of Kansas State is the one who tied Sautron for the overall individual crown at -13.

Winning its first championship since 2012 isn’t the only history made by the Husker men, either, as they also shot a school-record 54-hole total of 823 (-29) at Firethorn Golf Club in Lincoln on Tuesday.

Shooting a team-record 29-under par, the Nebraska men's golf team ran away with the Git-R-Done Invitational championship.
What’s even more impressive is the margin of victory. The Huskers beat second-place Kansas State by 15 total shots over the 54-hole tournament and were one of just three teams to end up under par for the event. The other was Iowa State, which finished -10 as a team.

Sautron was dialed in all tournament, but really turned it on Tuesday. The junior fired a final round 64, coming up just a shot shy of his school-record 63 that he shot just last season. The Git-R-Done Invitational is now the second individual crown for Sautron, after winning the Gopher Invitational to kick off the 2024-25 season just a year ago.

Rudy Sautron led Nebraska by shooting -13 over the 54-hole Git-R-Done Invitational.
To win a team title, it takes more than just a top finisher, and true freshman Caden Mickelson came close. His 12-under total of 201 set a new Nebraska freshman record for best 54-hole score, edging out the one-year-old record of 209 set by Brodie Cunningham.

Cunningham, now a sophomore, was the third golfer in for Nebraska with a T-12 finish at -1. Evan McDermott was a shot off that pace at even-par over the 3-day event, and sophomore Jackson Benge nearly cracked the top-25, shooting a 3-over 216, which was good for a tie for 26th.

The Huskers really put on the afterburners Tuesday, shooting a 10-under 274 as a team.  NU now has a bit of time off before returning to action at the Purdue Fall Invitational in West Lafayette, Ind., on Oct. 13.

Git-R-Done Invitational
Sept. 22-23, 2025
Lincoln, Nebraska
Firethorn Golf Club (Par 71, 7,077/7,102 Yards)

Final Team Results
1. Nebraska - 272-277-274=823 (-29)
2. Kansas State - 275-286-279=840 (-12)
3. Iowa State - 279-283-280=842 (-10)
4. Wichita State - 277-288-289=854 (+2)
5. South Dakota State - 285-288-284=857 (+5)
6. Sam Houston - 279-288-291=858 (+6)
7. St. Thomas (Minn.) - 279-291-289=859 (+7)
8. Nebraska (B) - 290-282-289=861 (+9)
9. Kansas City - 302-281-283=866 (+14)
10. Creighton - 288-292-287=867 (+15)
11. Omaha - 286-293-297=876 (+24)
12. Missouri State - 296-301-300=897 (+45) 

Final Individual Results
T1. Alex Lindstrom, Kansas State - 63-69-68=200 (-13)
T1. Rudy Sautron, Nebraska - 66-70-64=200 (-13)
3. Caden Mickelson, Nebraska - 66-68-67=201 (-12)
4. Alex Malanga, Sam Houston - 71-67-69=207 (-6)
T5. Emilio Arellano, Wichita State - 72-68-69=209 (-4)
T5. Owen Sawyer, Iowa State - 69-73-67=209 (-4)
7. Jackson McCommon, Iowa State - 69-73-68=210 (-3)
T8. Paul Beauvy, Iowa State - 68-70-73=211 (-2)
*T8. Oliver Toyer, Kansas State - 69-70-72=211 (-2)
T8. Jose Ramirez, Wichita State - 67-73-71=211 (-2)
T8. Fionn Dobbin, Kansas State - 69-71-71=211 (-2)

Nebraska Individuals
T1. Rudy Sautron - 66-70-64=200 (-13)
3. Caden Mickelson - 66-68-67=201 (-12)
T12. Brodie Cunningham - 71-67-74=212 (-1)
T15. Evan McDermott - 69-72-72=213 (E)
*T18. Thomas Bryson - 72-67-75=214 (+1)
T26. Jackson Benge - 71-74-71=216 (+3)
*T36. Bryson Oots - 72-76-70=218 (+5)
*T40. Quinn Yost - 72-74-73=219 (+6)
*T40. James Ackerman - 74-73-72=219 (+6)
*T43. Davis Johnson - 78-68-74=220 (+7)
*competed as individuals in Nebraska's B lineup

