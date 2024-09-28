HuskerMax Predictions: Nebraska Football vs. Purdue
The Nebraska Cornhuskers hit the road for the first time in 2024 after suffering their first loss of the season in a disappointing 31-24 overtime defeat to No. 19 Illinois at the 400th consecutive sellout at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers face off against a struggling Purdue team who looks to gain some momentum after back-to-back blowout losses against Notre Dame and Oregon State.
The HuskerMax and Nebraska Cornhuskers SI crew make their predictions. The average score is 34-16.
Last week's closest prediction for Nebraska vs. Illinois was by Joe Hudson with a 24-17 score prediction win for the Huskers. That was 14 total points off the actual 31-24 Illinois victory.
*Indicates closest in previous week's prediction and how many "wins" over the season.
Prediction
Predictor
Nebraska 48-27
Kaleb Henry
Nebraska 41-20
Austin Jacobsen*
Nebraska 31-21
Eric Hess
Nebraska 35-17
Geoff Exstrom
Nebraska 35-17
Josh Peterson
Nebraska 31-21
Joe Hudson*
Nebraska 35-14
ThotDoc*
Nebraska 38-14
Matt McMaster
Nebraska 34-17
Maren Angus-Coombs
Nebraska 30-13
Cole Stukenholtz
Nebraska 45-7
Jay Stockwell
Nebraska 38-10
Middle-Aged Ball Coach
Nebraska 24-14
David Max*
Nebraska 27-21
Tad Stryker
Nebraska 26-17
Chris Fort
Nebraska 28-17
Jeremy Pernell
Nebraska 34-13
Redcast Boomer
Nebraska 31-10
Redcast Abbie
Nebraska 35-14
Redcast Honke
Nebraska 31-12
Redcast Dave
Nebraska 38-21
Enrique Alvarez-Clary
The Why
Austin Jacobsen: A "get-right game" in West Lafayette is perfect for a Nebraska team that is still on track and heading in the right direction. Purdue makes it interesting with an early wake-up for the Huskers, but Raiola proves to be too much. Nebraska wins and covers despite a late score by the Boilermakers.
Eric Hess: Both teams will have a lot of success running the ball but Nebraska has a QB that will make more big time plays when needed.
Josh Petersen: Nebraska calms things down with their most complete game of the year. The run game gets going and one of the WRs finally takes an INT away and makes a big catch.
ThotDoc: Huskers rebound from their ugly loss with a big win on the road. This Purdue club is not as pass happy as in the past and are actually running more than passing. They have also been gashed on the ground so expect the Huskers to highlight the run which will open up opportunities for a couple of deep strikes through the air.
Cole Stukenholtz: Run game gets on track, Blackshirts produce a pair of turnovers, and Huskers win their first road game of 2024.
Jay Stockwell: Huskers will bounce back strong after the defensive soul searching this week. SMQ predicts the regression will be a one time event and the Huskers will learn from their mistakes.
Middle-Aged Ball Coach: Purdue has struggled to stop the run on defense. If Nebraska can establish the run, everything else will open up for some explosive plays.
Tad Stryker: Blackshirts will struggle to find the energy and effectiveness they brought to the Colorado game. They'll have to battle to hold Purdue's offense in check, but will make a key interception late to preserve a one-score victory.
Chris Fort: Purdue hits Nebraska in the mouth with a 1-2 punch of Mockabee and Love but the Blackshirts bow up while Raiola and company do their thing.
Find more predictions at HuskerMax.com.
MORE: Behind the Point Spread: Georgia-Alabama, Nebraska-Purdue and Three More
MORE: ‘A Lot of Game-Time Decisions’ Will Shape Nebraska’s Lineup vs. Purdue
MORE: Purdue Football No Longer a Giant Killer
MORE: Nebraska Volleyball Preview: UCLA & No. 20 USC
MORE: Keys to Victory: Nebraska vs. Purdue
Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube, and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.