Nebraska Gymnastics Coach, Hall of Famer, Olympic Gold Medalist Dies

Jim Hartung was a standout coach and athlete at Nebraska, building the men's gymnastics program into one of the nation's best. He passed away Saturday at the age of 65.

Nebraska Athletics released a statement Sunday.

"The Nebraska Athletic Department is deeply saddened to announce the passing of assistant men’s gymnastics coach Jim Hartung on Saturday night. Our condolences go out to Jim’s family, friends, and everyone he has impacted during his remarkable life in gymnastics from a national champion athlete at Nebraska to an Olympic gold medalist to a successful coach.



"Jim is a true Husker legend and his impact on the sport of gymnastics will carry on for decades to come. Our department will provide all available resources and support for our men’s gymnastics student-athletes and coaching staff during this very difficult time."

As a Husker gymnast from 1979 to 1982, Hartung amassed a total of 22 All-America awards and seven NCAA individual titles. He also won a pair of NCAA all-around titles in 1981 and 1982.

Jim Hartung competes as a Husker gymnast. | Nebraska Athletics

In 91 years of the national championships crowning an all-around champion, only 13 individuals have won in back-to-back years.

Hartung was the leader of a group of Husker gymnasts that would win five straight national titles from 1979 to 1983. No programs, before or since, have managed a five-peat.

In 1982, Hartung became Nebraska's first Nissen-Emery Award winner. That award is presented to the most outstanding senior male collegiate gymnast in the United States and has been won four Huskers.

Hartung was a two-time member of the United States Olympic team. That includes the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow, Russia, which were boycotted by the American team.

At the Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 1984, Hartung helped the United States win its first and only team gold. His best event at the competition was the vault, where he scored a 9.9.

Jim Hartung poses with U.S. team Olympic gold medal. | Nebraska Athletics

Hartung was never able to leave the sport after his career came to a close. He became a high-level judge and eventually got into coaching. Hartung was an assistant at Nebraska for the past 19 seasons. Over the last decade, Nebraska never finished worse than ninth at the NCAA Championships.

A native Nebraskan, Hartung was a member of the inaugural Nebraska Athletics Hall of Fame class in 2015 and was a part of the first College Gymnastics Association Hall of Fame Class in 2024. He's also a member of the U.S. Gymnastics Hall of Fame, Nebraska High School Hall of Fame, and the Omaha Sports Hall of Fame.

Hartung has four children: Jim, Nick, Jake, and Hannah. Information on services, memorials, and other arrangements will be shared by the university as they become available.

