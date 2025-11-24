Penn State Loss Means Iowa Game Will Define the Season for Nebraska Football
The Huskers were outplayed, outcoached, and overpowered in a 37–10 loss to Penn State that leaves the fan base frustrated, salty, and searching for answers. On this week’s episode of the Common Fan Podcast, the crew breaks down everything that went wrong in State College and what it means for Matt Rhule heading into the Iowa game.
Slim pickings for Corn Cobs:
- The guys hand out their weekly Corn Cobs — and this one gets interesting. Geoff goes contrarian with a nod to punter-turned-missile Archie Wilson for showing some fire in a late-hit penalty. Matty O sticks with the obvious: Emmett Johnson, who once again carried the offense with 151 total yards despite having to break tackles five yards behind the line just to get back to even. TJ highlights linebacker Jacob Bauer, one of the few bright spots on a bad night for the Blackshirts.
Three years in, this shouldn’t be happening:
- The crew discusses AD Troy Dannen’s early-season comments about Nebraska being “three years into a rebuild” — but pushes back hard. Is year three long enough to expect the Huskers not to get manhandled at the line of scrimmage? The boys discuss Penn State’s struggles coming intothe game, why this wasn’t a great Nittany Lion team, and why all of that makes it even more inexplicable that Nebraska came out of a bye week completely flat.
On the stakes for the Iowa game now:
- The conversation quickly turns to what Friday now represents. Nebraska sits at 7–4. Lose to Iowa, and you’re suddenly staring at the very real possibility of finishing 7–6 for a second consecutive year after another 5–1 start. Beat Iowa, and the season feels salvageable — maybe even encouraging. But the guys agree: the seat doesn’t get “hot” with a loss… but it might start heating up. This is as urgent as a regular-season finale without playoff implications can get.
On the offensive identity and the QB conversation:
- The Common Fans dig into the offense’s lingering identity problem. What exactly is Nebraska’s scheme? What is it trying to be? And how should that shape the Dylan Raiola vs. TJ Lateef conversation moving forward? No one blames Lateef for the loss — but the guys question the play-calling, the lack of RPOs, and the absence of creativity. They agree both quarterbacks bring valuable tools… but the staff needs a real offensive blueprint before either can thrive.
On accountability, urgency, and a fan Base at its limit
- From concerns about Rhule’s messaging to frustration with local media predictions to a raw sense of being “bamboozled,” this episode captures the emotional whiplash of modern Nebraska football. The guys close by emphasizing the stakes, the rivalry, and the opportunity: beat Iowa, steady the narrative, and head into bowl season with momentum.
This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast! As always, GBR for LIFE!
Listen on the Common Fan website, or any audio platform where you get your podcasts. Find us on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and PocketCasts.
Or watch now!
