Since the Las Vegas Bowl, there’s been no shortage of Husker news — and even less shortage of angst in Husker Nation. On this edition of the Common Fan Podcast, the boys air their grievances about Nebraska’s 44–22 loss to Utah, react to major transfer portal news, and zoom out to the big-picture question hanging over the program as we turn the page to 2026: based on the last three games of the 2025 season, do we have clarity on anything going into 2026?

Kenny Minchey Transfers to Nebraska

The news broke right before the Common Fans hit record: Notre Dame QB Kenny Minchey is headed to Lincoln.

Geoff in Lincoln breaks down what Husker fans are getting: a QB with a big arm, the ability to push the ball downfield, and (importantly) some mobility—something the crew has been begging to see integrated into Nebraska’s offensive identity.

The boys are excited to see more from Minchey, but also admit they are officially in “show me” mode.

The Las Vegas Bowl: A Fast Start, Then the Same Old Movie

Nebraska scored on its first two possessions by shoving the ball down Utah’s throat, and for a moment it felt like the Huskers might actually belong on the same field.

Then the bottom fell out — again. The defense couldn’t stop the run, couldn’t stop the pass, and the offense never overcame the adjustments made by the Utes’ staff.

Sadly, the way the game played out was not at all surprising, and the anger among the fan base is still boiling several days after the game.

Everything Should Be on the Table for Nebraska Football in 2026

The crew considers a thesis: no one should feel comfortable heading into next season — players or coaches.

To be clear: no one is calling for any firings. But everyone should be feeling uncomfortable with how the season ended.

The broader frustration isn’t “why aren’t we Georgia?” It’s: why can’t Nebraska be a consistent Top 25 program—8 to 10 wins, a team we’re proud of, and no more November faceplants?

The crew debates patience vs. urgency in Year 4 under Rhule, especially with a brutal schedule looming and a fan base that feels like it’s living on the edge of a cliff.

The Backwards Camo Hat, The Vibes, and the “Earn It” Standard

Yes, the infamous backwards camo hat gets its own segment — because when you get embarrassed three games in a row, everything becomes fair game.

The guys agree on the simple solution: win, and nobody cares about the hat.

This and so much more on the latest episode of the Common Fan Podcast.

