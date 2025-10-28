2027 Illinois 3-Star DL Adds Offer From Nebraska
Ohimai Ozolua, a 2027 defensive lineman from Romeoville High School in Illinois, received an offer from the University of Nebraska on October 21. I caught up with him to discuss the offer from the Cornhuskers and get the latest on his recruitment.
Receiving his offer from Nebraska
Ozolua received his offer after speaking with Keith Williams, the Cornhuskers Senior Director of Player Personnel and Recruiting. "The conversation with Coach Keith was great. We talked about family, school, and he seems like a really cool guy, so I'm looking forward to getting to know him. I'm very intrigued by their program, as I've heard they are a great academic school. I'm looking forward to getting to know more about them and their program, " Ozolua said about the offer from the Huskers.
His recruitment
The recent offer from the Cornhuskers marks the latest for Ozolua, who is currently rated as a three-star defensive lineman by 247Sports. He is ranked as the No. 368 recruit in the nation, the No. 37 defensive lineman, and the No. 11 recruit in Illinois for 2027. He also has offers from Iowa State, Iowa, and Michigan. "My recruitment is starting to heat up. Before, I just had a lot of visits scheduled and not many offers. But now the offers and interests have been rolling in."
Ozolua has made several game-day visits so far, including stops at Iowa State, Iowa, Purdue, Illinois, and Michigan. He received his first offer during his visit to Ames for the season opener against the South Dakota Coyotes. This was followed by offers from Iowa and Michigan, which he received while attending those respective visits. Although he does not have any additional visits planned at the moment, he has received several invitations. "All of those went well. As of right now, I don't have any scheduled, but I've received invites from Ohio State, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, and some others."
As a junior, he still has ample time to decide, especially since more offers will come his way. However, he knows what he wants in a program. "I'll be looking for a program that I believe will be able to develop me into the best defensive end in the country. But also, and just as importantly, I will be looking for a program where I will be able to get a good education in general. I also want one that feels like a family and not just a program."
This season, Ozolua recorded 21 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and a sack for the Spartans, who finished a record of 4-5 overall and 2-3 in conference play, and finished just short of making the state playoffs.
