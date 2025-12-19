Nebraska Stays in the Hunt as 4-Star Running Back Locks in Commitment Date

One of the nation’s most explosive playmakers is ready to make his decision.

Xavier Bala, the standout four-star running back from St. Anthony’s (NY), has officially trimmed his list to a final six and set his commitment date for Jan. 10, 2026. The announcement is scheduled to take place on national television during the Navy All-American Bowl on NBC, marking a massive milestone for the 6-foot, 215-pound New York native.

While multiple Power Four programs are pursuing Bala, Nebraska remains a formidable finalist, hoping to lure the punishing runner to Lincoln and make him a cornerstone of Matt Rhule's 2027 recruiting class.

Bala enters the final stretch of his recruitment as one of the most prolific offensive weapons in the 2027 class. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, the four-star running back holds an impressive 88.03 rating, placing him as the No. 293 prospect in the nation. His recruitment has seen him climb the boards to become the No. 22-ranked running back in the country and the No. 2 overall player in the state of New York.

Over the course of his varsity career at St. Anthony’s, Bala has proven to be a reliable dual-threat out of the backfield, hauling in 22 receptions to complement his bruising ground game as he prepares for his commitment date.

As the recruiting cycle intensifies, the battle for Bala has narrowed down to a group of heavyweight contenders. The four-star prospect has officially kept Ohio State, Nebraska, Virginia, Syracuse, and Boston College in his final mix, alongside programs like Maryland that have remained active in his recruitment.

With a national television commitment scheduled, each of these finalists is making their closing pitch to land the No. 22-ranked running back in the country. For Nebraska, the push to pull Bala out of the Northeast remains a top priority, while regional rivals Syracuse and Boston College look to protect their home turf against the allure of Big Ten and ACC powerhouses.

Bala is often described as a "downhill, power-driven" runner, a profile that perfectly mirrors the Big Ten identity Nebraska is building. His frame allows him to thrive in the physical, between-the-tackles style that head coach Matt Rhule and running backs coach EJ Barthel prioritize.

Nebraska’s pursuit of Bala has been defined by an "earn it" philosophy that sets the Huskers apart from programs offering scholarships based solely on highlight reels. By requiring the New York standout to visit Lincoln for a camp in June 2025, the coaching staff got an up-close look at his skillset, and his dominant performance in person solidified his status as a high-priority target rather than just another name on a recruiting board.

This evaluation process aligns perfectly with Nebraska’s pressing positional need for a complete, every-down back capable of complementing their offensive core. As the Huskers look to bolster a 2027 class that is already trending toward a national top-ranking, Bala is viewed as a high-IQ playmaker who provides the versatility to serve as both a punishing power runner and a reliable receiving threat out of the backfield.

Xavier Bala

6' 215lbs

2027 Running Back

St. Anthony's High School

1411 Rush Yards 26 Rush TDs

10 Receptions 82 Receiving Yards

19 FBS Offers

Composite 4 Star ⭐️

2026 Navy All American Bowl Selection

UA Camp RB MVP, ALL22 Camp MVP, Navy All American Combine MVP, FBU Freshman All… pic.twitter.com/elIG7HiB30 — Xavier Bala (@XavierBala14) December 12, 2025

As the clock ticks toward Jan. 10, the anticipation surrounding Bala’s decision continues to build across the college football landscape. Whether he opts to stay close to home with a team like Syracuse or Boston College, or joins a national powerhouse like Nebraska, Ohio State, or Virginia, Bala’s unique blend of toughness and elite athleticism makes him a "can't-miss" prospect.

