All-Mountain West Linebacker Set to Visit Nebraska

On day one of the transfer portal being open, Nebraska is casting a wide net, searching for difference makers on both sides of the ball.

After a 22-point loss to Utah in the Las Vegas Bowl, the Huskers' staff is more aware than ever before just how much room for growth this team has. And Matt Rhule isn't taking his time in reaching out to top targets to ring in the New Year.

Having let go of three assistant coaches and brought in four replacements since the end of the regular season, the Huskers are uniquely poised to add several players at key position groups to make a jump in 2026.

And their newest target, who's already set up a visit to Lincoln over the weekend, could be one of the most impactful potential additions of them all. Here's everything you need to know.

San Diego State All-Mountain West linebacker Owen Chambliss is entering the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Chambliss finished this year with 110 tackles, four sacks and 9.5 TFLs. pic.twitter.com/EdV5AKHxEA — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 28, 2025

When Rob Aurich joined the staff as Nebraska's defensive coordinator starting in 2026, it came with the belief that Lincoln could be a potential landing spot for several of his former players at San Diego State. To his credit, the Huskers have secured their first confirmed visitor of the 2026 transfer portal recruiting cycle in sophomore linebacker Owen Chambliss.

The Corona, CA native enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining after helping his defense to one of the most statistically impressive season-long performances in school history. In 13 games this fall, Chambliss totaled 110 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks. For context, all three of those categories would have led the Huskers this fall.

The sophomore was also one of six Aztec players to earn All-Mountain West First Team honors in 2025 and likely brings with him a high-dollar NIL evaluation to obtain his talents next season.

Also intriguing is the fact that fellow First-Team All-Mountain West recipient and teammate Trey White has entered the portal as well. The duo of defenders totaled 157 tackles and 11 sacks in 2025 alone. The combination of sack production from these two would've combined for half of the Huskers 2025 total as a team.

But this story isn't about White, though he, too, could play a factor in Nebraska's 2026 portal plans as well. Chambliss, currently ranked as the No. 88 player in the transfer portal (On3), would not only give the Huskers some much-needed reinforcement in the linebacker room, but also one with extensive experience working in Aurich's 4-2-5 system he plans to install over the coming months.

Nebraska is set to lose a trio of senior linebackers in Javin Wright, Dasan McCullough and Marques Watson-Trent, leaving the room filled with underclassmen without much experience, barring soon-to-be junior Vincent Shavers. The potential pairing of Shavers and Chambliss would give the Huskers a duo of junior linebackers with proven experience making plays. To this point in their careers, Chambliss has started in 20 collegiate games, while Shavers has done so in 14.

With Chambliss becoming the first official visitor for Nebraska during this cycle, it's fair to say the Huskers are squarely in contention to bring him in. His familiarity, not only in the system but with his coach, gives Aurich an easy pitch to the budding star about what his role would look like for the Big Red.

But ultimately, this discussion will not solely come down to role, as nearly every Power Four team in the country would willingly offer him the same. The Huskers are going to have to outbid the competition or at least conjure up a competitive deal to wrangle him in next fall.

The fact that he has opted to visit Nebraska does point to the Huskers leading the pack early. However, the transfer portal is open until Jan. 16, and there's little doubt other schools across the country will be reaching out.

Rob Aurich led the Aztec's to becoming the nation's No. 7 defense in 2025. This fall, six of his 11 starters earned All-Conference recognition. | San Diego State Athletics

While this news does not signal confirmation that Chambliss will be suited up in the scarlet and cream in 2026, what it does show is that Aurich is well-liked. Not only was he able to oversee a massive defensive turnaround in his lone season as defensive coordinator, but he also helped over half of the Aztecs' starters earn All-Conference recognition on their way to going 9-4 this fall.

For Nebraska, that's what is the most intriguing stat about their new leader of the defense. Before Aurich took over, San Diego State went 3-9 in 2024 and ranked amongst the worst defenses in the country at that. What he was able to do, with many of the players already on the roster, was nothing short of a miracle. And the Huskers are hoping to see much of the same in Lincoln under his guidance next season.

With Chambliss hopping on a plane set for Lincoln in the near future, signs point to an early victory on the recruiting trail for Nebraska's defense. His addition, both culturally and from a production standpoint, would vastly improve the outlook of the Huskers' linebacker room next fall. All while giving Aurich one of his best defensive players, with another opportunity to grow under his watch.

For now, the news is solely informational. But don't be surprised if Nebraska does everything in its power to make him stay in Lincoln next year. And if he does, the Huskers gain not only momentum but a ready-made starter ready to make an impact from day one at that.

