The Hard Truth Behind Nebraska’s In-State Recruiting Decline Under Matt Rhule

What started as a promise to build a metaphorical wall around Nebraska’s borders, an effort aimed at securing the best in-state talent Nebraska had to offer, looks dramatically different four recruiting classes later. Matt Rhule arrived emphasizing local relationships, statewide camps, and the idea that Nebraska kids would form the backbone of his rebuild. But as the 2026 cycle closes with just one in-state signee, the Huskers’ approach to recruiting at home has undergone a clear shift.

Instead of casting a wide net across the state, Rhule and his staff have moved toward a far stricter standard, and one he described plainly on Wednesday. The in-state prospects must be good enough to help Nebraska beat the Big Ten’s elite. And if they're not? The staff isn’t forcing the take anymore, even if that means Nebraska signs only a single local prospect.

With that framework in mind, it’s worth looking back at how Nebraska’s previous in-state hauls have actually panned out under Rhule. The results paint a clearer picture of why the staff has shifted its approach. Here’s a breakdown of the hits, misses, and overall impact from each class, and what an increased emphasis on national recruiting means for the Huskers moving forward.

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, who's led the Huskers to a 19-18 record through three seasons at the helm. | Kenny Larabee, KLIN

If there was any lingering confusion about Nebraska’s shrinking in-state recruiting numbers, Matt Rhule cleared it up on Wednesday during his Early National Signing Day address. When discussing the program’s approach, he explained that every evaluation, whether local or national, begins with a single question:

“Can we beat Ohio State with this person? Can we beat Michigan?"

That standard has become the philosophical roadmap of how Nebraska recruits. Geography no longer guarantees opportunity, and hometown ties aren’t enough to push a player onto the board. Rhule made it clear that the staff still values the state, but it refuses to compromise its competitive benchmarks simply to add local names to the class.

That shift in identity became especially evident with the 2026 cycle, where Nebraska signed just one in-state prospect, a dramatic departure from the previous three classes. And while the number may be small, it underscores a broader strategy change. With that in mind, here’s a look back at how Rhule’s in-state hauls have actually performed, and what the lone signee in 2026 represents for the future.

Nebraska Football's 2023 In-State Signees and How They Fared

Name Position Games Played Starts Transfer Status Malachi Coleman WR 12 6 Minnesota Maverick Noonan DL 6 0 Nebraska Gunnar Gottula OL 22 16 Nebraska Brock Knutson OL 3 0 Nebraska Jaylen Lloyd WR 23 4 Oklahoma State Sam Sledge OL 10 0 Nebraska Mason Goldman DL 20 0 Nebraska Tristan Alvano K 17 12 Nebraska

With less than a month between Rhule’s hiring and the early signing period, Nebraska’s first class under the new staff was always going to be shaped by urgency and projection. Even so, the Huskers signed 25 players, including eight in-state prospects, in what initially looked like a strong foundation. Three years later, the results are decidedly mixed.

The class opened with buzz thanks to early contributions from Malachi Coleman and Jaylen Lloyd, both of whom flashed big-play ability as freshmen. But limited roles in 2024 led both to transfer out of the program, leaving Nebraska without two of its most promising homegrown athletes of the class. Their departures started a trend of highlighting the challenge Nebraska has faced in developing and retaining in-state prospects in recent years.

The most impactful player from the group to date has been offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula, who started 16 straight games across the 2023 and 2024 seasons before a midseason injury this fall sidelined him for the remainder of the year. He’s expected to reclaim a starting job in 2026 and remains one of the class’s biggest wins as a whole, not just from inside the state. Kicker Tristan Alvano also opened his career as a starter, going 9-of-15 on field goals as a freshman and remaining perfect on PATs across his first two seasons before battling a lingering injury that limited him to two appearances in 2025 as a kickoff specialist.

Beyond those contributors, most of the remaining in-state signees have seen the bulk of their snaps in late-game or non-conference situations against opponents like UTEP, Akron, or Houston Christian. Their futures remain undecided, as there’s still time for development, but through three seasons, the overall impact from the 2023 in-state group has been modest at best.

Nebraska Football's 2024 In-State Signees and How They Fared

Name Position Games Played Starts Transfer Status Carter Nelson TE 25 0 Nebraska Daniel Kaelin QB 0 0 Virginia Dae'vonn Hall WR 0 0 Nebraska-Kearney Ashton Murphy DL 4 0 Nebraska Caleb Benning DB 13 0 Nebraska Isaiah McMorris WR 1 0 Missouri State Eric Ingwerson TE 8 0 Nebraska Donovan Jones DB 18 10 Nebraska

The 2024 cycle brought another strong group of eight in-state players to Lincoln, headlined by tight end Carter Nelson and defensive back Donovan Jones. Nelson has appeared in all 25 games since arriving on campus, recording 97 receiving yards on 12 receptions and scoring one touchdown. His impact has stretched beyond offense, though, as he’s carved out a consistent role on special teams and tallied his second career score on a blocked punt returned for a touchdown against Michigan State this past October.

Jones, meanwhile, has emerged as arguably the most impactful in-state addition of the Matt Rhule era. After earning a starting role in 2025, he’s started ten career games and quickly developed into one of the defense’s most reliable young players. With 56 tackles, four pass breakups, and an interception to his name, his importance to the secondary will only grow, assuming Nebraska can retain him through the offseason.

The Belleview West trio of quarterback Danny Kaelin and wide receivers Isaiah McMorris and Dae’vonn Hall each spent just one season in Lincoln before transferring out. Of the three, McMorris was the only one to see action in a game, making the group one of the bigger misses from the class in terms of long-term impact.

Outside of the headliners, playing time has been limited. Defensive back Caleb Benning has appeared in 13 games, and Tight end Eric Ingwerson has in eight, showing potential but still developing behind more trusted contributors. With just over half the class still on the roster two years later, it’s difficult to classify the 2024 in-state haul as a complete success. Nelson and Jones have already proved their value, but beyond them, the class remains defined more by potential and attrition than production.

Nebraska Football's 2025 In-State Signees and How They Fared

Name Position Games Played Starts Transfer Status Christian Jones LB 2 0 Nebraska Pierce Mooberry LB 4 0 Nebraska Tyson Terry DL 0 0 Nebraska Jackson Carpenter WR 2 0 Nebraska Caden VerMaas DB 2 0 Nebraska Connor Booth RB 2 0 Nebraska

The 2025 in-state class featured the fewest signees of the Rhule era at the time, a trend that continued with the group that signed today. Despite the smaller size, the class still produced two high-upside defenders in linebacker Christian Jones and defensive lineman Tyson Terry, both of whom project as key contributors in future seasons.

Jones and Terry have each drawn strong praise from the current staff, and if they remain in the program, both should have opportunities to see meaningful snaps as early as next fall. Jones arrived as the 2024 National High School Butkus Award winner, given to the nation’s top high school linebacker, while Terry joined the Huskers after winning four Nebraska state titles as a heavyweight wrestler before enrolling in May.

The class took its first hit earlier today when defensive back Caden VerMaas announced his decision to transfer. VerMaas appeared in two games and used his redshirt this fall, leaving Lincoln with four years of eligibility at his next stop.

While this group is smaller and has naturally had less time to make an on-field impact, the long-term outlook remains encouraging. With a healthy offseason ahead, Jones and Terry stand out as two players capable of developing into steady contributors, and potentially foundational defensive pieces, in the years to come.

Millard North offensive lineman Matt Erickson (2027) is committed to Nebraska. He visited OL coach Donovan Raiola and HC Matt Rhule for the Houston Christian game. | @MattErickson__/X

What We’ve Learned So Far

Across the 22 in-state players Nebraska has signed during Rhule’s first three full cycles, 16 remain on the roster. A handful have emerged as clear hits, most notably Donovan Jones and Carter Nelson from the 2024 class, and Gunnar Gottula from 2023, while others are still developing or have moved on.

Rhule has made one thing clear: Nebraska isn’t evaluating local prospects based on whether they can beat Iowa State or Kansas anymore. The standard has shifted. The Huskers are measuring every recruit by whether they can help Nebraska compete with the national contenders they hope to chase. Geography doesn’t do Nebraska any favors, as the state simply doesn’t produce the volume of Power Four-ready talent that more populated regions do. That makes identifying the right in-state players more important than ever.

Complicating matters further, Nebraska no longer holds the developmental edge it once did. Modern college programs across the country now boast equal or better resources than the Big Red. The Huskers can no longer rely on outworking or outdeveloping the competition to turn marginal prospects into stars. Instead, Rhule’s staff must hit on true diamonds in the rough and keep them in Lincoln long enough to matter.

Emmett Johnson, who was regarded as a 3-star prospect in the class of 2022. | Cory Edmondson, KFGE

That reality has sparked debate among the fanbase, especially as in-state signing numbers decline. But recent trends support a simple truth: Nebraska produces a small handful of players each cycle who can make a real impact, and even fewer who project as pieces fit to win at the highest level.

The Huskers have done well with the players they’ve truly believed in, and their national recruiting footprint continues to expand. The hits are encouraging. The misses are educational. And the rest, well, time will tell.

