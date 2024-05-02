Desmond Dhaenens Recaps Nebraska Visit
Desmond Dhaenens was one of many visitors on campus last weekend for Nebraska football's Red-White spring game.
The 2025 prospect, a cornerback and running back from Millard North High School in Omaha, recapped his visit with HuskerMax.
“My visit was great,” he said. “It is always a good time to be back in Memorial and feeling how amazing the fans are.”
The talented athlete explained what made this visit special.
“This visit is unique because there is no place like Nebraska. Simple. In Lincoln, you get to feel the love and support from everyone, and that says a lot about our community. During the visit, I spoke to Coach (Evan) Cooper (defensive backs coach) a little bit before the game and spoke a little about how I have been, how the offseason is going, etc. Spoke to Coach (Ed) Foley (special teams coordinator) a little bit about upcoming camp and how track season has been this year so far.”
A specific player caught Dhaenens’ eye.
“One player that stood out to me during the game was Mason Jones. He is a DB from Omaha Burke. He ended the game with a pick that lit the stadium up. It is always great to see my hometown guys shining at the next level.”
This won’t be his last visit of the season.
“I am definitely looking forward to being back up to Lincoln very soon,” he said. “I will for sure be up there in June for camp. Definitely looking forward to showcasing my talents to the coaching staff once again.”