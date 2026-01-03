Former Starting SDSU Safety Set to Visit Nebraska This Week

Dana Holgorsen warned that the dominoes of the transfer portal would fall fast, and though this story revolves around a potential defensive addition, he wasn't wrong.

Shortly after officially entering the transfer portal on Jan. 2, former San Diego State safety Dalesean Staley announced he scheduled a visit to Lincoln as early as Jan. 3. With one year of eligibility remaining, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety brings a proven track record of sticky coverage and sure tackling.

As one of several defenders linked to Husker defensive coordinator Rob Aurich, Staley's visit signals yet another early win on the recruiting front in this transfer cycle. Though the soon-to-be senior has already scheduled a follow-up visit to an SEC program, Nebraska appears to be squarely in the mix to obtain his talents next fall.

It didn't take long for the former FCS Freshman All-American to find success in college football and four years into his collegiate career, it has never really slowed down. Starting his journey at Northern Iowa, Staley spent the 2022 season playing in three games before electing to use his redshirt.

The following year, as a redshirt freshman, the safety took the field by storm. In 11 games during the 2023 season, Staley totaled 70 tackles, eight pass breakups, three interceptions and three tackles for loss, on his way to being recognized as an All-MVFC Fifth Team selection by Phil Steele.

The Kansas City native then took his talents to San Diego State for his sophomore and junior seasons. As an Aztec, Staley kept his production going despite the new environment and stiffer competition. In 2024, the safety started all 11 games he played on his way to adding 61 tackles to his career total. He also recorded the second-most snaps of any Aztec defender, further proving the trust he gained from his new staff.

This season, under Aurich's guidance, Staley took what he did well in his first season in San Diego and improved upon it. As a junior, he added another 76 tackles to his career total while intercepting a pass and recording 10 pass breakups as well.

When looking at his career production, it's clear that Staley offers a level of experience few players in the portal can match. Add in the fact that he's excelled in the very system his former defensive coordinator will look to install at Nebraska over the coming months, and it isn't hard to see why Auirch is locking in on his former starting safety once again.

Following the Las Vegas Bowl, Nebraska lost the talents of several starting defensive backs, including safeties DeShon Singleton, Marques Buford and Malcolm Hartzog, as well as cornerback Ceyair Wright. Though the Huskers featured several players with remaining eligibility within the secondary this year, adding reinforcements with experience at a pivotal position among the defense is paramount for sustained success against the pass in 2026.

Though Staley's decision is far from made, were he to follow Aurich to Lincoln, the safety would quickly become one of the most experienced members of the secondary next fall. Others looking to grow in their roles include Andrew Marshall, Donovan Jones, Rex Guthrie, Caleb Benning, and Justyn Rhett.

Under Aurich in his first year, Nebraska will primarily look to shore up its play at the line of scrimmage, specifically against the run. However, when a veteran defender with Staley's level of proven production expresses interest, the Huskers and Aurich simply can't back down.

To this point in the portal cycle, one other former Aztec defender has announced his intention to visit Nebraska. However, several other San Diego State players have entered the portal and likely will be players to watch for the Huskers in the coming days.

The Aztecs not only increased their win total by six under Auirch this fall, but a large factor in doing so was the defenders that were on the field. San Diego State was able to record three shutouts this fall, on its way to becoming a top-seven defense in the country. Players like Staley were critical to that success this season and Nebraska appears to be very interested in replicating it next year by potentially adding several defenders from Aurich's former school to help do so.

Nebraska defensive coordinator Rob Aurich during the 2025 season at San Diego State. | San Diego State Athletics

For Aurich and the Huskers, having several defenders already scheduled for visits on day one of the portal window shows a clear vision for improvement in 2026. The way Nebraska ended the regular season left a bad taste in everyone's mouth and there's little doubt where the Huskers need to make progress prior to September.

If Nebraska is able to secure a commitment from Staley, it would immediately bolster a Huskers secondary that found extreme success this fall. Losing starters from that group creates a hole Nebraska will need to fill and it's clear that Aurich has his top replacement in mind.

The vision is there; now it's time to execute for the Big Red. In the new era of college football, winning starts in January, and reigning Staley in would go a long way towards signaling the wheels are put in motion to make that happen next fall. As we wait for more news to come on this developing topic, expect clarity to come sooner than later. As stated before, Staley does have another visit set, but if Aurich has his way, he's hoping the safety's decision will come long before his trip to Columbia ever occurs.

