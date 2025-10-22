Four-Star 2027 Edge Receives Offer From Nebraska
Mekai Brown, a 2027 four-star edge rusher from Greenwich Country Day High School in Greenwich, Connecticut, received an offer from Nebraska on Monday, October 20. In addition to the Cornhuskers, he has received offers from Boston College, Rutgers, Syracuse, UConn, Pittsburgh, Florida, Penn State, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, USC, West Virginia, Ohio State, Indiana, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Auburn, Georgia, and Tennessee.
His recruitment
The recruiting process has been going well for Brown. He is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, On3/Rivals, and ESPN, and is the No. 84-rated prospect nationally, No. 9 edge, and No. 1 player in Connecticut, per the Rivals Industry Ranking. When the latest Rivals 300 rankings were released on Monday, he made a significant jump, going from No. 144 to No. 32. "The recruiting process is going very well, and it has really picked up for me over the last few weeks, " he said.
The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Brown, who also plays basketball, spoke with Keith Williams, the Senior Director of Player Personnel & Recruiting for the Cornhuskers, who informed him that he was being offered. "I spoke with Coach Williams and we had a great conversation. He told me that they were looking for someone to come in and really step up. Plus, I really like Coach Rhule and look forward to speaking with him."
Gameday visits
Brown is looking ahead to attending some gameday visits and was at Penn State for their season-opening 46-11 win against the Nevada Wolfpack. He said everything went well there on the visit. However, this was before things went downhill in Happy Valley, and former head coach James Franklin was dismissed. "I enjoyed the visit, but it has been interesting seeing how their season has played out so far. Some other visits I have planned are either Georgia or Tennessee, Ohio State, and USC."
Tigers' season thus far
Greenwich Country Day currently has an overall record of 3-3 and is 2-2 in league play, with Brown having a strong season thus far. The Tigers started slowly, losing their first two games, but have since won three out of their last four to reach the .500 mark. In his last three games, Brown has recorded 20 tackles, five tackles for loss, and three sacks. Despite the slow start, Brown is confident that the team is improving. "The season is going well. We played some out-of-league games to challenge ourselves, and we have also lost a few games that should've been wins, but we are playing well as a team."
What he will be looking for in a school
Brown is only a junior, so he still has ample time to decide where to commit. However, he knows what he will seek in the program he will call home. "I will be looking for somewhere that feels like home and family, as well as somewhere that will develop me into an NFL player and provide a great education." With his recent jump in the rankings and his athleticism, I expect Brown to receive more offers soon and to earn that coveted fifth star when all is said and done.
