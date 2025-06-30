Huskers Add 2026 Offensive Lineman Leon Noil Jr. to Recruiting Class
Nebraska’s focus on fortifying the trenches continued Monday, as the Huskers secured a commitment from 2026 offensive lineman Leon Noil Jr. out of Edna Karr High School in New Orleans.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound Noil was originally scheduled to make his decision on July 7, choosing between Nebraska, Baylor, and Mississippi State. Instead, he accelerated the timeline and gave his pledge to the Big Red following a successful official visit to Lincoln during the weekend of June 13.
A three-star prospect with an overall rating of 88 from 247Sports, Noil played offensive tackle last season at Edna Karr High School in Louisiana but is projected to move inside to guard at the college level, as his wingspan and frame may be better suited for the interior.
Noil’s commitment adds to a 2026 class that has prioritized offensive line talent early. He joins fellow linemen Hayden Ainsworth and Rex Waterman, both of whom also officially visited Nebraska in June, as the third offensive line commit in the class.
This was not Noil’s first time in Lincoln. He previously made the trip for a spring practice, getting an early glimpse of the program’s culture and facilities before returning for a more in-depth look on his official visit.
In addition to Nebraska, Noil also took visits to Mississippi State, Baylor, UCF, and Houston, but ultimately found a strong fit with head coach Matt Rhule's program.
With Noil on board, Nebraska’s 2026 class grows to 10 commitments. Currently ranked 72nd nationally, the Huskers are steadily assembling a recruiting class that, despite outside skepticism, reflects a calculated approach aligned with this coaching staff’s long-term vision.
