Nebraska Commits Trae Taylor, Tory Pittman Proved Why They're Blue-Chip Recruits



Millard South's Buell Stadium was the place to be Friday evening.



The nation's No. 1 quarterback, Trae Taylor, kicked off his senior high school campaign against his new-look cross-town rival, the Millard North Mustangs. Joined by fellow Nebraska commit Tay Ellis, Taylor helped lead the Patriots to a 35-34 come-from-behind victory over the Mustangs.

However, the quarterback-receiver duo weren't the only players committed to the Big Red for 2027. Four-star defensive back Tory Pittman III and three-star offensive tackle Matt Erickson were representing the Mustangs.

In this video, Elliott Dyrland and I (Trevor Tarr) come together on another edition of SkerScoop to recap the game and share our thoughts on what these Husker commits can bring to the college game.



00:29 - Tory Pittman Is the Real Deal

03:06 - Trae Taylor Is a True Dual-Threat

07:08 - Antayvious Ellis Is Fast

11:17 - Matt Erickon's Size Is Noteworthy

13:17 - Millard South's Next Challenge

Despite losing the game, Pittman was arguably the star of the show. Offensively, he caught four passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns while adding six tackles on defense. The blue-chip prospect also contributed in the return game for Millard North.

On the Patriots' side, Taylor completed 16 of 31 passes for 311 yards. He added 101 yards on the ground and totaled three touchdowns on the night. Taylor ultimately shook off an early interception and helped his squad emerge victorious in Week 1.

NU's 2027 recruiting class currently ranks No. 16 nationally, according to 247Sports. Taylor and Pittman are two of 10 blue-chip recruits included in the haul. Erickson, Ellis, and 10 other three-star prospects round out the Huskers' class.

Matt Rhule is on track to secure the most impressive recruiting haul the Huskers have signed since 2019. That cycle brought players such as Wan'Dale Robinson, Nick Henrich and Ty Robinson to Lincoln.

What SkersScoop Is

SkersScoop enters its second year of existence, having added nearly 8,600 Nebraska fans to its ranks since last August. The multimedia brand creates content across a variety of social platforms, including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and X.

Day in and day out, it provides Husker fans with everything they need to know about the Big Red. From recruiting updates and game reactions to in-depth analysis and more, SkersScoop has got your Nebraska football and basketball needs covered to a T.



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