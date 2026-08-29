Husker Commits Shine in Nebraska High School Football Class A Season Opener

Trae Taylor and Tory Pittman III proved why they're regarded as blue-chip recruits.

In a highly anticipated matchup Friday night between the Millard South Patriots and the Millard North Mustangs, four Husker football commits took the field at the same time. Taylor, joined by three-star wide receiver commit Antayvious Ellis, helped Millard South defeat the Millard North squad of Pittman and offensive tackle commit Matt Erickson, 35-34.

Trae Taylor with Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule before the 2024 Rutgers game. | @Qb6Trae on X

Five-Star Quarterback Commit Trae Taylor

In Taylor's first game as a Nebraska prep player, the Chicago-area native showed he's got game. However, procedural penalties and a lack of protection against a more-than-capable Mustang defensive line limited his ability to put his full talents on display.

While leading the Patriots offense for the first time, Taylor completed 16 of 31 passes for 311 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 101 yards and one score on the ground. His night was highlighted by several social media-worthy plays, though none were more notable than his 67-yard connection with fellow Husker commit Tay Ellis.

Overall, Taylor's mobility and arm talent were made clear. Even so, the pressure he faced throughout the contest made it difficult for him to take over the game. While leading the Patriots to a come-from-behind victory, Taylor looked the part of a signal-caller capable of eventually leading a collegiate team. As he adjusts to a new state, teammates, and offensive scheme, expect him to become increasingly comfortable within the offense.

Trae Taylor and Tory Pittman III on the sideline during the Huskers' 2025 home opener against Akron. | @Qb6Trae on X

Four-Star Safety Commit Tory Pittman III

Pittman looked like the best athlete on the field, making plays in every facet of the game. Offensively, the four-star transfer from Omaha Central hauled in two touchdown receptions in his first game with the Mustangs.

Defensively, he held his own in pass coverage as well. Though he wasn't tested often, for good reason, Pittman's coverage in the back end of Millard North's defense made it difficult for the No. 1 quarterback in the country to push the ball downfield, or at least as often as he would've liked.

Pittman could also be seen returning kickoffs in a special teams role. Though less impressive than his production as a wideout, the blue-chip prospect made defenders miss on several occasions. If this level of performance continues throughout the season, Pittman could begin to climb back up the national rankings in the coming months.

From left, Tay Ellis, Ahmad Hudson and Trae Taylor during the 2025 USC-Nebraska football game. | @QB6Trae/X on X

Three-Star Wide Receiver Commit Antayvious Ellis

The highest-ranked pass-catcher in the state of Nebraska made a handful of plays, highlighted by the aforementioned 67-yard touchdown grab from Taylor in the third quarter. In total, Ellis caught three passes for 97 yards and a touchdown.

The 6-foot, 190-pound wideout, originally from Crowley, Texas, elected to follow his new-look quarterback to Millard South ahead of his senior year. Together, the two will look to become the most dynamic quarterback-receiver duo in the state, and they took an early step toward doing so in Week 1.

Even so, Ellis had trouble reeling in a few of Taylor's passes. That's not unusual, considering the two were playing together for the first time. As the season progresses, expect Ellis to become more comfortable in his new offense. After totaling 808 receiving yards and nine touchdowns as a junior, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Texas native surpass 1,000 yards in 2026.

Matt Rhule with 2027 offensive line prospect Matt Erickson. | @matt__erickson44/Instagram

Three-Star Offensive Tackle Commit Matt Erickson

The only one of the four Husker commits who played for one of these teams a season ago impressed in his senior debut. Matt Erickson, who's been committed to the Big Red since last September, helped the Mustangs' offense run up and down the field.

Listed at 6-foot-8, 280 pounds by 247Sports, Erickson looked every bit the Power Four offensive line recruit he was regarded to be. His size was evident, but he also showed an ability to move laterally that stood out.

Though Erickson likely won't be asked to contribute for the Big Red as a freshman, he has become a foundation piece of what has turned into an impressive offensive line haul for Nebraska's 2027 recruiting class. As he continues to adjust his body to the collegiate game, there's no denying he's an intriguing prospect for offensive line coach Geep Wade and run game coordinator Lonnie Teasley to mold over the years to come.

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