Nebraska Adds Three-Star Wide Receiver to 2026 Class

Nebraska football added an unexpected piece to its 2026 recruiting class Friday, landing a late commitment from wide receiver Jamari Brown of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago. He is expected to join the program as a preferred walk-on, becoming the 12th member of the class and perhaps its final addition.



Brown’s commitment comes well after National Signing Day, which is unusual but far from unheard of in the current recruiting landscape. With roster movement extending deep into the offseason, Nebraska found an opportunity to add a player who brings speed and versatility to the receiver room.



A consensus three-star prospect, Brown is listed at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds and projects primarily as a slot receiver at the college level. While he doesn’t possess imposing size, he makes up for it with quickness, route-running ability and a knack for finding the football. His skill set gives him multiple avenues to contribute, particularly on special teams early in his career.



Hey @claude_mpouma and @Qb6Trae I hear you guys are having a party in LINCOLN, and got room for 1 more…..

COUNT ME IN…… #GBR pic.twitter.com/QRWEDWaidP — Jamari Brown (@JamariDj) February 27, 2026

Brown will arrive in Lincoln with an existing connection. He was teammates at Mount Carmel with Nebraska offensive line signee Claude Mpouma, a four-star prospect who signed in December and enrolled early. Brown, however, won’t join the Huskers until after completing his senior scholastic year this spring.



Ten of Nebraska’s commits signed in December, but Brown is the second to join the class iafter the calendar flipped to 2026. He’ll arrive alongside four-star defensive tackle Dylan Berymon, who signed with the Huskers after decommitting from Texas. Berymon chose the Nebraska over Kentucky, Florida and others, giving Nebraska a major addition in the trenches.



Brown gives Nebraska its third wide receiver in the 2026 class, joining Nalin Scott and Miles out of the Miami area. Scott, listed at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, brings size and physicality as an outside target. Miles, like Brown, offers speed and elusiveness and could factor into the return game. Together, the three of them provide a balanced mix of size and quickness as Nebraska continues to reshape the position group headed by assistant coach Daikiel Shorts Jr.



Even as a preferred walk-on, Brown fills a specific need. Nebraska has emphasized adding speed at receiver, and his ability to operate in space makes him a natural fit inside. Slot receivers have played an important role in the Huskers’ offense, particularly those who can create separation and contribute in multiple phases.



Brown may not arrive with the expectations that come with a scholarship signee, but Nebraska's history is rich with examples of walk-ons who have become key contributors and even NFL draft picks. His athleticism and versatility give him a foundation to develop within the program, and special teams could provide an early opportunity to establish himself.



At minimum, Brown adds depth and competition to a receiver room that continues to evolve. At best, he has the tools to exceed expectations over time.



Either way, Nebraska wasn’t necessarily expecting to add another high school receiver this late in the cycle. Now, the Huskers have one more piece in place.

Stay up to date on all things Huskers by bookmarking Nebraska Cornhuskers On SI, subscribing to HuskerMax on YouTube and visiting HuskerMax.com daily.